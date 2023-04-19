Powerwash Simulator Releases The Muckingham Files DLC Square Enix has released a new update for Powerwash Simulator, as there's a ton of free content and fixes available now.

Square Enix and FuturLab have released a new update for Powerwash Simulator this week, as The Muckingham Files are live in the game. Offi9cially called Update 1.2, this total free update has added new content, an addition to the original storyline in the game, and a number of fixes for you to experience. We have some of the dev notes below, along with the trailer showing the content off.

Powerwash Simulator: The Muckingham Files

The Muckingham Files will take you to never-before-seen places from the original universe of the base game, with new characters, locations, and stories. Get to know more about your stomping ground and its inhabitants as the most in-demand power washer in town. Remember the Mauka Aitu Desert? The place where you cleaned the ancient statue and monument and that old steam train? Well, it's not just full of aged relics but also home to some more advanced technology – namely, a Solar Water Plant and a huge Satellite Dish. It's down to you to dust off all that sand for a satisfyingly sparkly finish. You'll be glad for a short reprieve to the lush green of Muckingham's recreation ground, where a filthy Food Truck is spoiling the view. Once you've finished, it'll be the shimmering centerpiece of the park. The new Muckingham Files update comprises these three new jobs but also a little tweak to some older bonus jobs…

Old Jobs Gets A New Story

Looking to brush up on local lore? The pre-existing bonus jobs have had new stories added that supplement (whilst not continuing) the main story – bringing them in line with this update and any future updates in the Muckingham universe. Replay them for more tales and titbits from your favorite filthy town.

Fixes