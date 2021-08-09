Pre-release Events For Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies Begin This Weekend

This weekend, Pokémon TCG players and collectors will get their first taste of arguably the most anticipated set of the year. In a year that includes the release of Shining Fates and the upcoming 25th Anniversary set Celebrations, that sure is saying a lot. Pre-release events begin on Saturday, August 14th for the Eeveelution- and Dragon-themed expansion, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. Let's get into what fans can expect from these events.

While the full release of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Sheild – Evolving Skies is Friday, August 27th, 2021, tournament-official game stores will be able to begin selling Build & Battle Boxes on Saturday, August 14th. These stores would normally host tournaments for these pre-release events, and many will conduct non-sanctioned events, but the pandemic has still shut down official pre-release gameplay. Most of these stores will still sell the Build & Battle Boxes, which will include:

Four Pokémon TCG: Sword & Sheild – Evolving Skies booster packs.

One of four possible new SWSH Black Star Promo cards with the Sword & Sheild – Evolving Skies logo stamped on them. Stay tuned for an upcoming reveal of these special cards.

A selection of cards to help competitive players build a deck.

Many game stores will also offer their customers a selection of bonus booster packs along with this purchase.

These stores will also be able to sell booster boxes, loose packs, and Evolving Skies Elite Trainer Boxes ahead of the release date. These tournament-official retailers will begin selling these Evolving Skies items on Monday, August 23, 2021.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for openings and reviews of every Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products beginning this weekend. You can look forward to an epic booster box opening and an Elite Trainer Box unboxing with a particularly stunning hit. To ensure you don't miss our coverage, be sure to bookmark and follow our Evolving Skies tag.