Precision Platformer Garlic Comes Out On July 7th

Ratalaika Games and Sylph Precision have confirmed their latest game named Garlic will be coming out on July 7th!

Indie game publisher Ratalaika Games and French indie developer Sylph confirmed their upcoming precision platformer called Garlic is coming this week. This is a cool title in which you'll be playing the titular character, better known to his friends as "Onion Boy Head." You're a brave superhero-like veggie with a bit of a mean streak who is looking to climb and fight his way through enemies to the sacred tower to meet the Cyber Goddess. What will he do when he gets there? You'll have to find that out for yourself when the game drops for all three major consoles on July 7th. But in the meantime, check out the latest trailer below.

"You are Garlic, an onion-headed boy, and you want to climb the Sacred Tower to meet the Cyber Goddess who will grant your wish. But then something doesn't go as planned… Garlic presents endless challenges with platforming, evasive action, jumping, and confrontations are the order of the day, as you would expect. Complemented with a compendium of mini-games, 12 zones, containing nine levels, plus one special boss, marks this as one feast of action. Garlic coins, tons of enemies with some neat variations of environments for each zone keeps interest high. As a precision platformer game, this game features an eight-direction dash, but also a super dash you can perform by slamming floors, walls, and even ceilings !! Allow you to do some crazy moves, but it's pretty dangerous… use it wisely! Walk, jump, and dash your way through levels full of enemies, traps, and innovative platforming mechanics. The game includes many checkpoints to not get frustrated in a simple and fun mechanics, with the option of performing amazing combo dashes. Inspired by classics of the genre, Garlic is a tough but fun platfromer outing perfect for both new and experienced players alike."

