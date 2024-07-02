Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bitmap Galaxy, Grindstone, Preserve

Preserve To Launch In Early Access On Steam This August

Preserve has officially been confirmed for Steam in Early Access this August, as you can build your own biomes in this cozy title.

Article Summary Preserve, a strategic ecosystem design game, is now on Steam Early Access.

Featuring a new Marine Biome, alongside Continental and Savanna Biomes.

Players can enjoy over 25 puzzles plus expansive creative and photo modes.

Introduces vertical expansion and biomes with unique flora, fauna, and challenges.

Indie game developer Bitmap Galaxy and publisher Grindstone have confirmed Preserve will be out on Steam in Early Access. In case you haven't seen this game yet, this one will have you designing an ecosystem that is sustainable on a hexagonal grid as you build up the surrounding areas with different biomes. This specific launch will feature a brand-new Marine Biome, as well as full versions of the Continental and Savanna Biomes, as each one will offer an extensive creative mode along with more than 25 puzzles for you to tackle. We have more details and a launch trailer here as the game will arrive on August 8.

Preserve

Preserve is a puzzle nature-building game that takes players on a journey into a harmonious ecosystem. The objective is to foster and sustain a thriving and diverse biome where each component coexists in symbiotic harmony. By utilizing strategic thinking and a keen eye for balance, players are granted the power to position a wide array of plants and animals, curating an environment that caters to their preferences and aspirations. Vertical map expansion – In Preserve, you can expand the map not only horizontally, but you also possess the ability to stack layers of nature, forming a vertical network of interconnected habitats.

Diverse biome habitats – From forests and savannas to Caribbean reefs, each biome will have its own unique set of plants, animals, and environmental challenges to discover and overcome.

– From forests and savannas to Caribbean reefs, each biome will have its own unique set of plants, animals, and environmental challenges to discover and overcome. Multiple Game Modes – Besides regular harmony and puzzle game modes, creative mode lets you build the land without limitations, and photo mode allows you to capture and share your creations at the end of each session.

– Besides regular harmony and puzzle game modes, creative mode lets you build the land without limitations, and photo mode allows you to capture and share your creations at the end of each session. Natural Wonders – Nothing can beautify your map more than natural wonders like the snowy Alps, lavender fields, or redwood forests, which you can acquire thanks to a unique card upcycle system.

