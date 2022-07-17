Prime Matter Set To Publish Dystopian JRPG Mato Anomalies

Prime Matter revealed they have entered into a publishing agreement with developer Arrowiz to release their dystopian JRPG Mato Anomalies. The game was initially revealed during the 2022 Japan Expo Paris this past week, showing off the classic storytelling style along with a unique modern look. According to the team, they will be releasing the game sometime in 2023 for PC via Steam as well as all three major consoles (including next gen). Prime Matter made sure to note they will be fully responsible for publishing and distribution across multiple markets worldwide. You can check out more about the game below.

In this stylistic and original JRPG, players join the sly detective Doe to uncover the deepest secrets behind the invasion of supernatural creatures in Mato, a sprawling metropolis that combines traditional aesthetics with futuristic architecture in a post-apocalyptic world. Investigation is only one part of the experience. Intense battles take place in unforgiving dungeons where the player needs to use every advantage of the game's rich combat mechanics to survive.

"We are excited to share the game we've been building over the past two years. Our creative team imagined the deep storyline and world in Mato Anomalies, brought to life by our passionate designers," said Horace Xiong, CEO, Arrowiz. "Over 50 talented individuals, not including external partners, were involved in this project. We are emboldened by our partner in Prime Matter, who believes in our studio and global vision."

"We are delighted to team up with Arrowiz for this upcoming release," said Mario Gerhold, Global Brand & Marketing Director, Prime Matter. "Mato Anomalies fits perfectly into our broad portfolio of quality games for gamers, and with the studio's great ambition, it's also a perfect fit for Prime Matter and we look forward to supporting the team with all of our local and global publishing and marketing experience."