Prison Architect Unveils The Upcoming Future Tech Pack

Paradox Interactive has revealed the next update to Prison Architect, as you'll soon be getting some technical upgrades for the prisons. The company revealed the new Future Tech Pack, which will be adding a number of futuristic features that make your prison look like a prison from every dystopian TV show and film you've ever seen. Complete with robotic guard dogs to keep everything in check. The pack will launch on November 22nd for $3.

Future Tech Pack adds advancements in inmate monitoring, customization, and structure. Players can build controllable searchlights, keycard-activated doors, and more to upgrade their compounds. Inmates and guards also receive updated uniforms with a more futuristic design. This content is also compatible with Escape Mode, so players can take the perspective of an inmate and put this tech to the test with the goal of escaping the compounds they have created.

Advanced Searchlights: This technological marvel tracks misbehaving inmates. Equipped with a CCTV camera, a dramatic cone of light, and a siren, nothing will go unnoticed. The best thing? You can operate the searchlights yourself!

Squares are a thing of the past — embrace the future with hexagonal and triangular tiles. Thanks to the new shiny keycards that open every futuristic door, your guards won't need keys anymore. Structural Updates, Devices, & Robot-Dogs: Say goodbye to concrete walls and welcome Glass. With Glass walls, you can keep an eye on your inmates at all times, and if that is not enough, they can also wear a Tracking Belt. Follow their locations using the tracking menu, monitors, and routers. If you deem it necessary, there is also an Electrified Fence at your disposal. Lastly, we have reworked the design of inmates' and guards' uniforms, for a more futuristic look. And don't forget Subwoofer and Byte, the two new robot guard dogs.