Prison Tycoon: Under New Management Reveals Early Access Date

Ziggurat Interactive revealed that they will be releasing Prison Tycoon: Under New Management into Early Access shortly. After only hearing the occasional update of the progress of the game over the past few months, we now know the game will be coming to Steam on July 1st, 2021. If you're not familiar with this version of the game, the team from developer Abylight Studios has been putting together a new art style, more customizable design tools, and granular control into this incarnation of the franchise as you'll have say over all aspects of both the facility and staff. You can read more about it below as we wait a few more days to try it out.

First released in 2005 and spawning four top-selling sequels, Prison Tycoon: Under New Management reboots the series with a different take on what it means to be a successful warden. In the game, players will need to maintain a balance of services and security as they strive to run and grow their facility! Players will need to secure funding from state agencies, manage the flow of resources and keep staff and prisoners happy while providing proper care for their charges. Whether they are constructing a new cell block or a VR therapy room, players must maximize their investments to grow their prison efficiently. Five Distinct Environments: Select from tropical, tundra, taiga (boreal forest), swamp, or desert biomes, each with its own environmental challenges

