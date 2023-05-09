Private Division Reveals New Publishing Deal With Game Freak Private Division and Game Freak announced they will be working on a new video game together, currently called Project Bloom.

Private Division announced today that they will be working with developer Game Freak to make a brand-new game sometime in the future. Not a lot of details were revealed about this one, basically, today's announcement was a lot of pop and circumstance that the two will be working together. Hyping up the fact that Game Freak has worked on over 30 Pokémon games. They revealed a little bit of artwork along with a couple of quotes from both parties, which we have for you here, as they are currently calling this new action-adventure title Project Bloom.

"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to create new IP that is bold and tonally different from our prior work," said Kota Furushima, Director at Game Freak. "From the beginning, Private Division was the publisher we wanted to work with on our new game. Their track record and global expertise give us all the confidence to create a sweeping new action-adventure game that we can't wait to share more about in the future."

"Over the past three decades, you'd be hard-pressed to find a studio which has released more iconic hits than Game Freak," said Michael Worosz, Chief Strategy Officer, Take-Two Interactive, and Head of Private Division. "We're ready to help Game Freak unleash their potential, and we're honored to be the first Western publisher to work alongside this exceptionally talented and proven team to bring a bold new IP to market."

As it stands right now, Private Division said that it is expected to launch the game during Take-Two's Fiscal Year 2026. While that seems like a long time away, it really isn't in the span of game development. What is surprising is that they chose to announce it this early with some artwork. We'll be back in about two years to report on what the game actually is.