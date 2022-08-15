Private Division & Wētā Workshop To Partner On J.R.R. Tolkien Game

Private Division and Wētā Workshop announced today they are working on a new video game centered on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien. While the team did not go into details of what they exactly would be working on, they did make it clear it would be set in the Middle-Earth universe. The game is in early development, and while it doesn't have a proper release date, we know they're aiming to publish it sometime in 2024. Considering all of the territories that content covers, they have a dozen different paths they could take for whatever game they're developing. Interestingly, they didn't even reveal a genre for it, so we don't even know what kind of game will be getting. Considering how early in the development of this game we are at, we don't even expect to hear anything about it until probably Summer 2023. Anything sooner than that is just a teaser with no filler. We have a couple of quotes about this new project from both companies below as we now kick back and wait to hear some rumors.

"We are thrilled to partner with Wētā Workshop to publish a game set in such an extraordinary and celebrated universe," said Michael Worosz, Chief Strategy Officer, Take-Two Interactive, and Head of Private Division. "The Lord of the Rings IP is home to so many remarkable stories, and no entity is better equipped than the team at Wētā Workshop to create a distinctive, new Middle-earth gaming experience." "It's a privilege to create a new game set in Middle-earth, especially one that's so different from what fans have played previously," said Amie Wolken, Head of Interactive at Wētā Workshop. "As fans ourselves, we're excited for gamers to explore Middle-earth in a way they never have before, and introduce new fans to the magic of The Lord of the Rings."