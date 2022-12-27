Process Of Elimination Receives Story Trailer & Release Date

NIS America released a brand new story trailer for the upcoming game Process Of Elimination, which included a proper release date. The game has been in the works for a minute now to come over to the west for both the Nintendo Switch and the PS4, including a Deluxe Edition with some added goodies if you so desire. The game features a series of detectives, all of whom have their own special set of skills and abilities, as you will attempt to solve a few different cases. The game is currently being planned for release on April 11th, 2023.

The Quartering Duke, an infamous serial killer with over a hundred victims, has thrown the country into chaos with his heinous acts. To bring an end to his killing spree, the "Detectives Alliance," composed of the country's top detectives, has gathered to uncover and subdue him. However, in a series of unforeseen events, an aspiring yet unremarkable detective named Wato Hojo stumbles into their operations. He joins the Detectives Alliance on the mysterious island of Morgue to investigate the Quartering Duke, only to discover gruesomely that their target lurks among them! Can these detectives prove their innocence and unveil the identity of the Quartering Duke before the case runs cold?

Team up with 14 different detectives, each with their own unique skills, tools, and personalities. Explore key locations around the island of Morgue and engage in choice-based dialogue to obtain useful evidence for each case. A Study In Shadow: Carry out investigations on an interactive map of the crime scene. Use your "Denouement" ability to absorb critical information, predict the future, and gather clues while piecing together the truth of each murder.

Carry out investigations on an interactive map of the crime scene. Use your "Denouement" ability to absorb critical information, predict the future, and gather clues while piecing together the truth of each murder. The Island Of Fear: As the secret headquarters of the Detectives Alliance, the island of Morgue is host to a number of mystifying and dangerous areas. Explore a variety of vivid locales, including a labyrinth, a research facility, and the Alliance's manor, for clues about the Quartering Duke.