Prodigy Racing League Announces Tatuus F4 Cup

The Prodigy Racing League revealed a new esports event as the Tatuus F4 Cup will launch aside the new Gran Turismo movie.

Prodigy Racing League has revealed a brand new esports tournament on the way in a few weeks, as the Tatuus F4 Cup will be happening in August. The team will launch the new event on August 21st, designed to coincide with the release of the highly-anticipated Grad Turismo film that will be out on August 25th. We have the finer details of the event for you below, as they are taking player registrations now.

"In the PRL RaceRoom Tatuus F4 Cup, sim racers will begin the competition in a qualifying format, piloting the Tatuus F4 race car on the historic Hockenheimring. By the end of this first stage concluding September 3, the top 40 drivers will advance to the semi-final races that will be livestreamed on Racing Prodigy's YouTube channel on Saturday, September 9, starting at 1:00 pm EDT. The top 10 in each race will move on to the final on September 10 to compete for the Prodigy Pass – an all-expense paid trip to compete in Radical SR1 race cars at Atlanta Motorsports Park and the opportunity to earn a paid racing contract. To be eligible to win the PRL RaceRoom Tatuus F4 Cup, racers must register and be at least 13 years old by the final day of daily qualifiers. RaceRoom is available to download for free on Steam."

"Tournament participants who finish in the top 500 may submit an entry to be selected by the Prodigy Search Committee for another chance at securing a Prodigy Pass for a trip to Atlanta to pursue their dream. Nearly 25,000 racers worldwide competed in Prodigy Racing League's recently completed tournament on the mobile racing game Street Kart Racing. Laurens Beerten of Belgium became the first Prodigy Pass winner from a mobile platform. He will join PRL iRacing GR86 Cup winner, 20-year-old Gustavo Ariel of Brazil, at Prodigy Week in Atlanta with more to come."

