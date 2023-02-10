Pokémon TCG Japan Announces Triple Beat As Next Scarlet & Violet Set Triple Beat is the first subset of Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet & Violet-era releases, which focuses on the new Paldea region & its starters.

The Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed the first subset of the Scarlet & Violet era as Triple Beat. Let's take a look at this upcoming release which will see all three Paldean Starters get Art Rares while their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval receive Pokémon ex.

Triple Beat will largely focus on the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. Releasing March 10th in Japan, this set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex, which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Scarlet ex and Violet ex are the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023, so it follows that Triple Beat will be, in part, the basis for the as-of-yet untitled second Scarlet & Violet English-language expansion set to release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Triple Beat.

Cards we can currently confirm for Pokémon TCG Japan's Triple Beat are:

Sprigatito (two versions)

Sprigatito Art Rare

Floragato

Meowscarada ex

Paldean Tauros (Fire-type)

Oricorio (Fire-type)

Fuecoco (two versions)

Fuecoco Art Rare

Crocalor

Skeledirge ex

Paldean Tauros (Water-type)

Quaxly (two versions)

Quaxly Art Rare

Quaxwell

Quaquaval ex

Paldean Tauros (Fighting-type)

Superior Energy Retrieval Trainer Item

Dendra Trainer Supporter

Clavel Trainer Supporter

Artazon Town Trainer Stadium

Luminous Energy – Special Energy

