Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival Announced For PC & Consoles

Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival is a new single-player action experience based on the iconic horror franchise, coming to consoles and PC

Experience an original story featuring Pinhead, the Cenobites, and a desperate pact to save a hellbound woman.

Use the sinister Genesis Configuration puzzle box and weapons to battle hell’s cultists and infernal priests.

Survival horror blends with action as players face gruesome dangers, with legendary torment always looming.

Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games have revealed a brand new horror game based on the Hellraiser franchise, Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival. The game will feature an original story featuring Pinhead and his Cenobites, as they have come to claim a woman who is hellbound, leaving you the choice of saving her. But at what cost will that come? The game has no official release date, but we're guessing based on the genge that they'll probably aim for sometime in the Fall of 2026 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. But that's just a guess. For now, enjoy the trailer.

Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival

Experience the infamous horror series like never before with a new chapter ripped straight from the bowels of oblivion. Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival drags players into a twisted nightmare, blending survival horror with a single-player, story-driven action experience. This is survival horror and action elevated to a new, terrifying extreme. Discover the tale of Aidan, who must unlock the dark powers of the Genesis Configuration, a mysterious puzzle box, to help his girlfriend from a hellish abyss. As Aidan, you'll harness the box's infernal abilities to survive your pact with the sinister Pinhead and battle against the twisted cult that worships him and the Cenobites. Fail, and your suffering will be legendary, even in Hell. We have such sights to show you…

A Terrifying New Story in the Hellraiser Universe : Discover a chilling new story in the iconic horror franchise as you unwittingly kickstart Pinhead's (voiced by Doug Bradley) ritual to unleash the ultimate torment on the world.

: Discover a chilling new story in the iconic horror franchise as you unwittingly kickstart Pinhead's (voiced by Doug Bradley) ritual to unleash the ultimate torment on the world. Unleash the Power of the Box: Harness the unique abilities of the Genesis Configuration in combination with an arsenal of earthly weapons to inflict bone-breaking, flesh-searing pain (or pleasure?) upon your enemies.

Harness the unique abilities of the Genesis Configuration in combination with an arsenal of earthly weapons to inflict bone-breaking, flesh-searing pain (or pleasure?) upon your enemies. Battle for Survival Against Hell's Armies: Take on hell's wretches, deviants, cultists, and its most infernal priests in an unholy war for your immortal soul.

