Indeedee Shines in Pokémon GO For Psychic Spectacular 2025

Indeedee, Shiny Indeedee, Shadow Tornadus, and a host of other new Shadow species will debut in the new Pokémon GO Psychic Spectacular.

This year's Psychic Spectacular event in Pokémon GO will feature new Team GO Rocket content. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Psychic Spectacular: Taken Over event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, September 16, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Tuesday, September 16, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Indeedee, a new Galarian species, will debut in the game. It will be available in its Shiny form upon release. This species, known as the Emotion Pokémon, will appear in 5 KM Eggs. Shadow Tornadus will debut. It will feature as Giovanni's Legendary Shadow Pokémon. It is obtainable by battling and defeating Giovanni. Trainers will be able to earn a new Super Rocket Radar to find Giovanni through a new Special Research. Niantic notes: "You can claim this Special Research until the end of Pokémon GO: Tales of Transformation on December 2, 2025, at 9:59 a.m. local time." Shadow Qwilfish Shadow Swablu Shadow Baltoy Shadow Deino

Shiny release: Indeedee will be available to encounter in its Shiny form upon its initial release.

Indeedee will be available to encounter in its Shiny form upon its initial release. Wild Spawns: Niantic continues its trend of incomplete wild spawn lists. They list Abra (can be Shiny), Lunatone (can be Shiny), Solrock (can be Shiny), and a vague "and more." Beldum (can be Shiny) will be a rare spawn.

Niantic continues its trend of incomplete wild spawn lists. They list Abra (can be Shiny), Lunatone (can be Shiny), Solrock (can be Shiny), and a vague "and more." Beldum (can be Shiny) will be a rare spawn. Event bonuses: Additional Candy for Nice Throws or better. 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period. Increased chance for Candy XL for Nice Throws or better for Trainers level 31 and up. Lunatone and Solrock will both appear in the wild during the event, regardless of your location. Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons. This bonus will be active from Tuesday, September 16, at 12:00 a.m. to Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. local time. You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration. This bonus will be active from Tuesday, September 16, at 12:00 a.m. to Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. local time. Pokémon caught via one-star and three-star Shadow Raids during the event will have a wider variance of Attack, Defense, and HP. This bonus will be active from Tuesday, September 16, at 12:00 a.m. to Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. local time. Team GO Rocket leaders Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo will be using new species. This likely means that there will be a newly available Shiny Shadow Pokémon, but the Leader line-ups are not announced in advance of the event itself. Field Research will reward Fast TMs, Charged TMs, Mysterious Components, and more.

Eggs: 5 KM: Smoochum (can be Shiny), Chingling (can be Shiny), Espurr (can be Shiny), and Indeedee (can be Shiny).

Raids: Three-Star Raids: Alolan Raichu (can be Shiny), Hisuian Braviary (can be Shiny), and Wyrdeer (can be Shiny)

Paid Timed Research: A $4.99 Timed Research will be available in the in-game shop. It will include: Two Premium Battle Passes One Super Rocket Radar Encounters with event-themed species, including Ralts, Gothita, Wyrdeer, and more. Niantic notes: "Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. local time."

A $4.99 Timed Research will be available in the in-game shop. It will include:

