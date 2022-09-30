FIFA 23 Releases New Launch Trailer Ahead Of Release

EA Sports has released a brand new launch trailer for FIFA 23, showing off more aspects of the game before they release it. This particular trailer shows off more of the HyperMotion2 tech, as well as Women's Club Football, as they include clubs from their leagues and divisions into the game. Plus a look at how the game will perform across multiple platforms. Enjoy the trailer!

HyperMotion2 Technology

Advances to groundbreaking EA Sports FIFA HyperMotion2 gameplay technology take FIFA 23 to over 6000 true-to-life football animations that deliver realism every time fans step on the pitch, including new acceleration, dribbling, and composed ball striking mechanics. Advanced 11v11 Match Capture data from two new full-match motion capture shoots with professional teams – including a FIFA-first motion capture of a women's match – and data from five training drills, lead to more high-fidelity, true-to-life animations than ever before in an EA Sports FIFA title. A cutting-edge and proprietary machine learning algorithm brings football realism to another level. Learning from a cumulative 9.2 million frames of advanced match capture, the algorithm writes new animations in real time, to create natural and realistic football motion across a variety of interactions on the pitch.

Innovation Across All Game Modes

FIFA 23 features cross-play for players on the same platform generation, allowing them to connect with friends and to compete in 1v1 modes, including FIFA Ultimate Team™ (FUT) and Online Friendlies. FUT 23 includes a brand-new way to play; 'FUT Moments' which uses scenario-based challenges to offer players new ways to progress through the mode. A complete refresh of the FUT chemistry system promotes squad-building flexibility for fans to build their ultimate team in their own way.

Enhancements in Player Career Mode allow players to define their personality and matchday experience, with new off-pitch activities to help define your player career. Manager Career Mode allows you to take control of authentic football managers from around the world…and Ted Lasso, as you lead your team to glory. A new 'Playable Highlights' mode in both player and manager career modes also allows fans to jump straight into the action with their pro and complete objectives. Pro Clubs and VOLTA FOOTBALL have a new shared entry point enabling greater ways to customize, play and progress a player through both modes, along with the ability to earn Pro Clubs XP points in each mode. Get together with friends or the VOLTA FOOTBALL Community and express your style in new and upgraded VOLTA Arcades, with more ways to make your Avatar your own. New and upgraded games bring improved crowd audio, new props, bigger stadiums, dynamically colored balls, under foot timer and new sound effects to dial up the entertainment in the VOLTA ARCADE. Refreshed VOLTA gameplay brings a raft of improvements to street football that bring flair and variety to every match.

FIFA 23 Women's Club Football

For the first time in EA Sports FIFA history, players can experience the game with women's club teams in the Barclays FA Women's Super League and Division 1 Arkema at launch, with exciting updates to come. Bolstered by dedicated HyperMotion2 capture with a professional women's team, the animation in FIFA 23 delivers women's football with complete authenticity, creating the most realistic experience yet.