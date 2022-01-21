MapleStory M Adds New Dungeons In Latest 2022 Update

Nexon has released a new update for MapleStory M this week as they have added new dungeons and other updates to start 2022. This specific update has added two new dungeons with the Arcane River region: Erda Spectrum and Hungry Muto. Each of them comes with minigames and can only be entered by players level 200 (Erda Spectrum) or 215 (Hungry Muto) and higher, but you do get five free tickets per week for the dungeons and can earn rewards like Vanishing Journey Arcane Symbols for completing them. The team also teased three more dungeons on the way that won't require as high a level to enter, such as The Edge of Space, where you can battle monsters for a limited time each day. We have the rundown of everything in the latest update for you below.

Starforce Enhancement Event – On January 28 and January 31, Maplers can celebrate Lunar New Year with a discount on Starforce enhancement costs.

– On January 28 and January 31, Maplers can celebrate Lunar New Year with a discount on Starforce enhancement costs. Teddy's Family Bucket List – From January 19 through February 15, players can participate in six different mini-events to earn Teddy event coins and other rewards based on their ranking in each event. The event shop will remain open until February 22. Potion Pyramid : Players can stack potions in the shape of a pyramid, competing against other players Teddy's Bowling Class: A bowling minigame where players can adjust the power of the bowling ball using the bowling gauge Teddy's Garden : An EXP buff event that grants rewards by the amount and type of flowers grown Teddy's Baking Challenge : Exchange event items collected from field hunting for various rewards Kittin' Around with Teddy's Cat : Take care of Teddy's cats to earn special and cumulative rewards I Love Yummy Food Event! : A minigame where players score points by dodging objects

– From January 19 through February 15, players can participate in six different mini-events to earn Teddy event coins and other rewards based on their ranking in each event. The event shop will remain open until February 22. Teddy's 14-Day Attendance Event – From January 19 through February 9, Maplers can earn rewards for logging in for up to 14 days. These rewards can include Teddy event coins, a Legendary Rebirth Flame, Red Meso exchange tickets, and more.

– From January 19 through February 9, Maplers can earn rewards for logging in for up to 14 days. These rewards can include Teddy event coins, a Legendary Rebirth Flame, Red Meso exchange tickets, and more. MapleStory M Bittersweet Valentine's Day Event – Love is in the air from February 9 through February 23, when Maplers will experience a special Valentine's Day story quest! Players can also collect ingredients from field hunting to exchange for a gift box full of EXP tickets, Auto Battle tickets, and much more.