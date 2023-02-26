Protodroid DeLTA Receives April 2023 Release Date Humble Games have given an official release date to Protodroid DeLTA, as the game will be out near the end of April.

Humble Games revealed that they have an official release date for Protodroid DeLTA, as the game is currently set to be released in late April. The brainchild of developer Adam Kareem, the game serves as a love letter to the classic 3D platformer titles of the '90s, as you will fight against an evil AI as one of the first protodroids ever created. Make your way through various levels as you build up your powers and abilities to take on greater foes, eventually taking on the AI itself in a battle for humanity's future. The game is currently set to be released on April 27th for PC via Steam, as well as all three major consoles. Enjoy the latest trailer below!

"Protodroid DeLTA is a fast and fluid 3D action-platformer set in a beautiful and hopeful solarpunk world, featuring a colorful cast of characters to meet, bosses to defeat, and hidden upgrades to discover. Adam Kareem was one of the first developers to receive funding from Humble's Black Game Developer Fund, and will be the first BGDF partner to launch under Humble Games next year.

Dynamic 3D Action Platforming: Draw upon DeLTA's extraordinary dexterity and distinctive arsenal to navigate challenging stages. Jump and shoot in fast and fluid 3D gameplay channeling the 2D classics of the genre.

Draw upon DeLTA's extraordinary dexterity and distinctive arsenal to navigate challenging stages. Jump and shoot in fast and fluid 3D gameplay channeling the 2D classics of the genre. Discover A Solarpunk World: Journey through the beautiful and hopeful (but not quite utopian) world of Radia, where solar power is dominant, and humanity and technology coexist with nature.

Journey through the beautiful and hopeful (but not quite utopian) world of Radia, where solar power is dominant, and humanity and technology coexist with nature. Take On Stages In Any Order: Decide how and when to take on the Vypers. Pick from distinctive stages, fight personality-filled bosses on their home turf, and claim their unique weapons.

Decide how and when to take on the Vypers. Pick from distinctive stages, fight personality-filled bosses on their home turf, and claim their unique weapons. Vibrant Characters: Learn the stories behind a diverse cast of larger-than-life Vyper Masters, rival roboticists, and other Protodroids who operate by a different code.

Learn the stories behind a diverse cast of larger-than-life Vyper Masters, rival roboticists, and other Protodroids who operate by a different code. Seek Hidden Upgrades: Enhance DeLTA's capabilities by searching for upgrades and power-ups, and master new blade techniques by locating your fellow Protodroid AnnDROID in each stage.