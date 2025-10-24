Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: A.I.L.A., Fireshine Games, Pulsatrix Studios

Psychological Techno-Horror A.I.L.A. Will Release This November

A.I.L.A. finally has a release date, as the new psychological techno-horror game arrives on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox in November

Article Summary A.I.L.A. launches this November on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, bringing fresh techno-horror.

Step into the role of a game tester haunted by an advanced AI that preys on your darkest psychological fears.

Experience diverse horror subgenres, from survival and psychological horror to action-packed medieval combat.

Survive eerie puzzles, ritualistic cults, and more as the boundaries between virtual and real worlds begin to blur.

Indie game developer Pulsatrix Studios and publisher Fireshine Games have confirmed the release date for their upcoming horror title, A.I.L.A. In case you haven't seen this one yet, we understand, as there hasn't been a ton of news about the game since it was revealed back at Gamescom 2024. But this is a first-person psychological techno-horror title where you are a game tester who interacts with a new fictional AI that focuses on your deepest nightmares and exploits them to drive you into a horrific emotional state, which you'll then need to overcome to survive. You can check out the latest trailer here, showing off what the current state of the game looks like, as we'll see it released for POC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on November 25, 2025.

A.I.L.A.

A.I.L.A. is a first-person horror game set in a near future filled with immersive technology. Play as the sole game tester for a revolutionary new fictional AI. Survive intense, unsettling scenarios that prey on Samuel's darkest fears across a range of horror subgenres, each with a distinctive playstyle, atmosphere and world. Evade and outrun a ritualistic cult, engage in visceral medieval combat against the undead, and overcome hazardous puzzles, surviving gruesome horrors crafted by A.I.L.A. as the lines between the virtual world and reality start to blur…

Immerse yourself in disturbing horror experiences as a game tester. Survive dark, unsettling experiences crafted by A.I.L.A. that prey on your deepest and darkest fears. Evade and outrun a ritualistic cult, solve gruesome puzzles, engage in visceral combat against the medieval undead, and more. As a game tester, share your thoughts, fears, and feedback with A.I.L.A. as she crafts haunting new experiences for you to survive. Experience intense, unsettling scenarios across various horror genres, including survival horror, psychological horror, action horror, and more.

