Psyonix Announces New Rocket League Collaboration With BMW

Psyonix has announced a brand new collaboration is coming to Rocket League as they have partnered with BMW to bring in a new car. The sleek number you see below is the BMW M240i, which will be added to the game for a limited time starting on Thursday, November 4th. It will come with all of the design and sounds of the car, but like every other car in the game, its all cosmetic. Owning the BMW won't give you any edge in the game other than prestige that you decided to get it. This collaboration will also have BMW teaming up with Rocket League Esports as one of the primary sponsors for a Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) Regional, as well as introducing the BMW Freestyle Tournament. We have more info below on the new car and you can check out a video for it at the bottom.

The sleek BMW M240i will be available in the Item Shop before it is available to consumers in the real world, and comes with BMW M240i Wheels, Thundernight Metallic Decal, United In Rivalry Animated Decal, Bavarian Hat Topper, and the BMW Player Banner. The BMW M240i will be available for 1100 Credits from November 4 until November 10. BMW will also be the title sponsor for the BMW Rocket League Open, which is the second regional tournament in the RLCS 2021-22 European circuit, taking place November 5-7. Before the top EU RLCS teams face off in the BMW Rocket League Open, 16 of the world's best Rocket League freestylers have been invited to compete in the two-day, single-elimination bracket, BMW Freestyle Tournament for a chance to win part of a $25,000 prize pool. The first day of the competition will take place on November 4 and will conclude after the second Semifinal of the BMW Rocket League Open on November 7. The BMW Rocket League Open and BMW Freestyle Tournament can be viewed live on Twitch.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rocket League BMW M240i Trailer (https://youtu.be/5cs0ety0fB4)