PUBG: Battlegrounds Celebrates Sixth Anniversary With New Content Celebrate the sixth anniversary for PUBG: Battlegrounds in style as Krafton have revealed their plans for the game.

Krafton Inc. has revealed new content and celebration plans as PUBG: Battlegrounds has entered its sixth anniversary this week. Update 22.2 has included new content, including a new Care Package weapon in the form of the FAMAS, as well as several balance adjustments to weapons like the AUG, M16AF, Mk47 Mutant, and P90. Along with themed billboards and other decorative items scattered throughout maps such as Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok. The update will go live for PC on March 14th and consoles on March 23rd. We got more details and a trailer below, as the full patch notes can be found on their website.

"To kick off the festivities, we're announcing an in-game collaboration with celebrated toy designer and street art muralist Tristan Eaton, who dreamed up a beautiful set of commemorative in-game billboards that you'll want to watch for whenever a match takes you to Erangel, Miramar, or Sanhok. Tristan's incredible creations are here as a tribute to all the amazing Survivors who first dropped into Erangel six years ago, and to all who joined us in the days since."

"Additionally, we're hosting a special 6th Anniversary Message Event through March 23, during which players can ask questions and wish the PUBG: Battlegrounds team a happy 6th anniversary. For those who submit messages, we'll select 100 random winners to receive special real-world 6th anniversary-themed items, including metal posters, postcards, and stickers. Head to the PUBG: Battlegrounds website for all the details on how to share your message and enter for the chance to win."

"While not 6th Anniversary-related, the community-favorite Intense Battle Royale mode has returned through March 31 on PC and consoles. For those who missed out earlier this year, Intense Battle Royale is a fast-paced, mini battle royale LABS mode sustaining all the essential factors of our traditional battle royale system. We've simplified several factors to reduce play time by a bunch – looting, long-distance traveling, number of enemies, and more. These changes let players focus more on the usual Battle Royale Mode's signature late-game intensity right off the bat."