PUBG: Battlegrounds Has Launched The 40.1 Update

PUBG: Battlegrounds dropped its latest update today, bringing with it several new additions to the Erangel map and Spring Fest 2026

Krafton has released the latest update for PUBG: Battlegrounds today, as players now have access to Update 40.1. The short version of this is that the Erangel map has been given several new additions and upgrades for players who are looking for more environmental fun. Especially with Destructible Gas Tanks around every corner. As well as some overall improvements to the game, and the return of Spring Fest 2026. We have more details from the developers below, along with the trailer here showing off more of the content, as you can find the complete patch notes for the update on their website.

PUBG: Battlegrounds – Update 40.1

Erangel Returns with New World Updates: Update 40.1 introduces Destructible Gas Tanks across the map, along with new loot additions to Secret Rooms, including the All-In-One Repair Kit, Emergency Cover Flare, and Jammer Pack. Interior lighting across buildings has also been improved to enhance visibility during combat.

Spring Fest 2026 Transcendents: PUBG's annual end-of-winter celebration returns with Spring Fest 2026, themed around four experimental survivors known as the Transcendents. The event introduces a new Crafter Pass, Progressive Weapon Skins, Chromas, and other Special Crafting items, as well as a Custom Lobby unlockable through a collection mission.

UI Improvements for Better Combat Awareness: Update 40.1 delivers multiple UI enhancements designed to provide clearer, at-a-glance information during matches. These include a new Throwable inventory display, enhanced squad status indicators, and improved Blue Zone visual cues on the Minimap, helping players better track combat situations and coordinate with their team.

PUBG Bridge Website Launch: The new PUBG Bridge website is now live, allowing players to view 2D match replays directly in a web browser without launching the game. After linking their Krafton ID, players can review match history and watch replays across supported platforms, making it easier to analyze gameplay anytime, anywhere.

