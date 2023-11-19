Posted in: Games, Krafton, PUBG Battlegrounds, Video Games | Tagged: PUBG

PUBG: Battlegrounds Opens The Black Market On Consoles

Krafton has released a new update for PUBG: Battlegrounds on console, as Patch 26.2 bring about The Black Market for players.

Article Summary Krafton introduces The Black Market with weapon skins and in-game currency use in Patch 26.2.

New gameplay feature adds persistent flight routes on maps for strategic planning.

Pillar Compound, a fresh Team Deathmatch map, adds dynamic combat experiences.

Bluebomb Rush mode improvements and Arcade updates enhance player engagement.

Krafton Inc. has released a new patch for console owners in PUBG: Battlegrounds, as those players now have access to The Black Market. The shorthand is that the market opens up a chance for you to customize weapons as you see fit, primarily with skins, all of which are done in tiers using in-game currency. But the patch comes with a lot more than just weapon skins. We have snippets of their patch notes for you below, with the full set of details on their website.

PUBG: Battlegrounds Gameplay

To better assist with strategic planning, we've added the starting plane's flight route, that'll remain throughout the match, into both the world map and minimap.

On the map screen, you can toggle the plane route on or off. A shortcut key guide for this feature has been added to the same screen.

This update applies to every mode.

World

The 2023 PUBG Global Championship-themed decorations have been added to maps.

KFC restaurants have been removed from Erangel, making way for the return of gas stations. Please note that the Fuel Pump feature is not available in Erangel.

Arcade

New Team Deathmatch Map: Pillar Compound

Introducing a new PUBG: Battlegrounds Team Deathmatch map: a hidden Pillar Compound near Deston is here to provide unique and diverse gunplay dynamics.

The layout predominantly features a main building and side buildings.

Several elevated areas, including most rooftops, are inaccessible.

Ascenders are available.

Map selection probabilities have been readjusted in alignment with this update.

Bluebomb Rush Improvements

Enhanced Bluebomb Rush mode based on PUBG: Battlegrounds player feedback and key performance metrics.

Markers/waypoints are now available to use on the map.

Readjusted the defending team's starting position based on analysis showing their overly quick penetration to the central area.

Radio Message options have been updated. Added a grateful and apologetic message option and removed the Save your Coins and Charge options.

Modifications to weapon attachments purchased from the store will now be saved, and these changes will be applied to subsequent purchases. Attachments added to empty slots will not be saved. Only attachments available in the attachment crate can be saved. For weapons equipped with magnification scopes, even if you switch to a non-magnified scope, the magnified scope will be sustained in the next purchase.

Updated the selection and pricing of weapons in the shop: The SLR has been replaced by the Dragunov. The M249's price has been adjusted.

Added a new "Impressive" in-game message that'll show up when you secure a victory in one-versus-many scenarios.

Death icons are more translucent.

On a player's death, the primary weapon they were using will be dropped on top of their death crate. If no primary weapon is available, the secondary weapon will be dropped. The duration of death crates has been significantly extended.

Decreased the round waiting time from 30 seconds to 20 seconds.

Footstep sounds have slightly increased. (The audible range remains unchanged.)

Added a leave penalty to curb unwarranted leaves during a match. Arcade points will be lost and you will not be able to participate in the match for a certain period of time.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!