PUBG: Battlegrounds Releases New Clan System Update

The latest update to PUBG: Battlegrounds adds a number of changes to the way Clans work, as well as some other upgrades to the game

Krafton released a brand new update this week for PUBG: Battlegrounds, as they have made a few significant changes to the way the Clan System operates. Technically called Update 31.1, the system now has an array of additions, including missions and challenges, as well as better rewards for accomplishing things as a team. You'll also see updates to weapon attachments, including the brand new Muzzle Brake attachment. We have more details from the developers here, but you can read the full patch notes on the game's website.

PUBG: Battlegrounds – Clan Challenges & Missions

Clans can now enjoy weekly Clan Challenges and Clan Member Missions, which provide new ways to engage and earn in-game rewards. Completing these challenges together earns Gauge Points, determining the class of the Clan Supply Airplane. The higher the class, the better the rewards from the new Clan Loot Caches obtained through completing clan member missions. Gauge Points slightly decrease weekly, so maintaining high activity is essential.

Clan Tokens and Exchange: Clans can earn an exclusive currency called Clan Tokens by achieving Weekly Clan XP Goals. These tokens can be used at the Clan Token Exchange to purchase a variety of exclusive items such as Clan Tag Plates, Sandbox Mode Tickets, Hunter's Chest Tickets, and more. Additionally, Clan community links can now be added on the Clan Management page.

New and Updated Attachments: The update introduces the new Muzzle Brake attachment, compatible with most ARs, DMRs, and some Shotguns. This attachment significantly reduces camera shake when firing and helps with horizontal and vertical recoil. Updates to existing attachments such as the Holographic Sight, Thumb Grip, Angled Foregrip, Lightweight Grip, and Heavy Stock (SMG, AR, M249) have been made to increase variety and enhance the gunplay experience for players.

Ranked Season 31 Begins: With the start of Ranked Season 31, players will receive their rewards from Season 30. Rewards include Emblems, Medals, and Nameplates, varying based on the player's final Tier from the previous Ranked season. Players who reach Gold Tier or above will receive a Ranked Weapon Skin. These rewards, except for permanent items like Ranked Weapon Skins and Medals, are available for use during a single Ranked season.

