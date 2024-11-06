Posted in: Games, Krafton, PUBG Battlegrounds, Video Games | Tagged: PUBG

PUBG: Battlegrounds Releases Update 32.2 With New Arcade Mode

PUBG: Battlegrounds has rleeased a new update this week as players will be able to try the new Hot Drop Mode in the arcade

Article Summary Discover PUBG's new Hot Drop Mode: a fast-paced, 64-player arcade frenzy!

Black Market returns with the Crafter Pass, offering exclusive weapon skins and Chromas.

Navigate PUBG waters stealthily with the new, team-driven Inflatable Boat.

Enjoy more features with Clan System updates and quality-of-life improvements in this patch.

Krafton Inc. launched a new update today for PUBG: Battlegrounds, as a ton of new content arrived with Update 32.2. The big addition to this update is a new Arcade mode called Hot Drop, where 64 players are thrown into a quickly shrinking circle and are forced to play fast and make quick decisions to come out the winner. This is a refreshing take on things if you've been following the meta as of late, but sadly, the mode is only around for a couple of weeks. We have the dev notes and a trailer here, but you can read the full patch notes on their website.

PUBG: Battlegrounds – Update 32.2

Black Market Returns with New Crafter Pass : The fan-favorite Black Market makes a return with Update 32.2, allowing players to unlock Progressive Weapon skins and unique Chromas for the Mk12, Beryl M762, ACE32, and M24. With the Crafter Pass: Black Market 2024, players can complete missions to earn rewards and use them in the Workshop for exclusive crafting opportunities. Stay tuned for additional details in the Black Market announcement.

: The fan-favorite Black Market makes a return with Update 32.2, allowing players to unlock Progressive Weapon skins and unique Chromas for the Mk12, Beryl M762, ACE32, and M24. With the Crafter Pass: Black Market 2024, players can complete missions to earn rewards and use them in the Workshop for exclusive crafting opportunities. Stay tuned for additional details in the Black Market announcement. New Hot Drop Mode in Arcade : Arcade mode introduces Hot Drop , a fast-paced mode where up to 64 players drop into a compact zone and fight for survival as the circle closes in quickly. With tight spaces and fast action, players must be quick on their feet to secure loot and defend their ground as the chaos unfolds. Hot Drop will be available from November 20 to December 3, offering a fresh, intense twist on the classic battle royale experience.

: Arcade mode introduces , a fast-paced mode where up to 64 players drop into a compact zone and fight for survival as the circle closes in quickly. With tight spaces and fast action, players must be quick on their feet to secure loot and defend their ground as the chaos unfolds. will be available from November 20 to December 3, offering a fresh, intense twist on the classic battle royale experience. New Inflatable Boat Adds Stealth and Speed : Navigate the waterways with the all-new Inflatable Boat , a stealthy vehicle that adds a unique twist to water travel. This boat relies on teamwork to row across the water, seating up to four players and moving faster as more teammates join in. Players looking for a tactical edge can use this vehicle to silently approach the Battlegrounds' shores.

: Navigate the waterways with the all-new , a stealthy vehicle that adds a unique twist to water travel. This boat relies on teamwork to row across the water, seating up to four players and moving faster as more teammates join in. Players looking for a tactical edge can use this vehicle to silently approach the Battlegrounds' shores. Additional Updates and Fixes: Update 32.2 also introduces updates to the Clan System, map bug fixes, quality-of-life improvements, and more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!