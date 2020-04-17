PUBG Corp. Announces Changes To The 2020 PUBG Esports Season

This morning, PUBG Corp. announced there would be some changes made to the 2020 PUBG esports season due to the coronavirus. The company announced that it is canceling the regular PUBG Global Series (PGS) and will introduce the PUBG Continental Series (PCS) as a multi-regional online competition. This new series will be held in May, June, and August with a total prize pool fund of $2.4 million across four regions. Those regions include Asia (Korea, Japan, China, Chinese Taipei), Asia-Pacific (Southeast Asia and Oceania), Europe, and North America. According to the system they've laid out, the first tournament will be the Continental Series Charity Showdown in May. The prize money for each region is $100k with an additional $100k to be donated to a charity of the winner's choice. You can read more details about the events for later in the year below.

PCS CHARITY SHOWDOWN (May)

The PCS Charity Showdown, scheduled for May, are regional charity invitational events that we are offering due the current COVID-19 challenges. While the total combined winning for these regional tournaments are $800,000, each tournament will have a prize pot and donation fund of $200,000.

$100,000 will be distributed to participating teams based on their performance.

The remaining $100,000 will be donated to a charity of the winning team's choice under the names of all participating teams from the regional tournament

PCS tournaments across ASIA, APAC, NA, and EUROPE (June and August)

The four PCS regional tournaments – ASIA, APAC, NA, and EUROPE – to be held in June and August will provide an opportunity for teams to prove that they are the best in their region. Once again, the total prize pool for the official PCS tournaments is $800,000, with $200,000 going to each regional tournament.

To add to the excitement of PCS, Pick'em Challenge is returning to provide more diverse rewards and entertainment to fans and additional benefits to participating teams. Additional details about the PUBG Continental Series will be coming soon.

This year, we have been working to enhance our esports programs by providing sustainability for teams, strengthening the fandom, growing the ecosystem with our partners, and improving the competition structure and profit-sharing model. Though we cannot host the PGS events as initially planned, we would like to emphasize that our commitment towards our goals is unwavering. We're excited to share more about our upcoming events, in addition to future plans, at a later date. Until then, thank you and we appreciate your support for PUBG esports.