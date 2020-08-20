PUBG Corp. Reveals PCS2 North America Grand Final Teams

PUBG Corp. revealed the final teams to play in the North America Grand Finals for the PUBG Continental Series 2. 24 teams battled it out to get qualified but only 16 can move onto the final tournament. Those 16 teams include 303 Esports, Any Trolls In Chat, Carnage Gaming, Comets, Dodge, Duel, Fabled, Houston Hardshifts, Illusion, Liberate, Oath, Radiance, Shoot To Kill, Soniqs, Team Veritas, and Zenith Esports. The event will kick off on August 27th to crown a new champion, completely online. As part of the festivities, starting today on PC and August 27th on console, fans can gear up for PCS2 by purchasing several celebratory in-game items. Those include a Tactical Torque Buggy, a Gilded Triumph Beryl M762, and a new character dance called Beckoning Boomstick All of which you can see below. As part of the purchase, 25% of revenue will be distributed across the four regions (Europe, North America, APAC, and Asia) with 12.5% of that amount added to the $800k prize pot and 12.5% will be split equally amongst all participating rosters.

PCS2 Pick'Em Challenge Details The PCS2 Pick'Em Challenge offers fans a chance to obtain rewards for guessing the winners of each regional tournament. A voting coupon is required to cast your vote, which can be obtained by purchasing celebratory PCS2 items or earning free coupons by watching the tournaments. Successfully predicting the winners will award players Esports Points (EP) that can be redeemed for more exclusive in-game items. EP can also be gained by voting for which teams will place higher than another. This specific voting mechanic, known as Team Faceoff, does not require voting coupons.