PUBG Global Championship 2022 Announces Participating Teams

Krafton Inc. revealed new details today for the participating teams in the PUBG Global Championship 2022, happening next month. The company revealed all 32 teams taking part in the esports tournament in which they will all be fighting over a piece of the $2m prize pool. Along with the teams, we got the rundown of dates and procedures of how the entire bracket will work out, which we have for you below.

PUBG Global Championship 2022 Americas Region Participating Teams

After fierce competition throughout the year in premiere PUBG esports events, six teams from the Americas region have punched their ticket to participate in PGC 2022: Soniqs, 22 Esports, eUnited, Wildcard Gaming, YAHO, and Luminosity Gaming. Teams Soniqs, 22 Esports, and YAHO will compete in Group A, while teams eUnited, Wildcard Gaming, and Luminosity Gaming will battle it out in Group B. Notably, team Soniqs will look to continue their momentum into PGC 2022 after their strong finish of winning back-to-back PCS6 and PCS7 tournaments to end the regular PUBG esports season. For the full breakdown of teams in each group, please visit the PUBG Esports Group Stage announcement. PGC 2022 will run from Nov. 1-20 as teams from the Americas, Europe, Asia, and APAC compete in weekly showdowns to earn prize money. Please see below for a full rundown of the PGC 2022 schedule:

Group Stage: Nov. 1-6

The 32 teams have been split up into two groups of 16 teams (A and B) and will feature weekly Group Stage matches to determine Winner and Loser brackets. A total of 15 matches will be played between each group across three days. The top eight teams from each group will be placed in a Winners Bracket and the bottom eight teams in each group in a Losers Bracket.

Winners Bracket: Nov. 8-9

Following the Group Stage, the Winners Bracket will battle it out over the course of 10 matches throughout two days, where the top eight of the 16 teams will be rewarded with a direct spot in the Grand Final. The bottom eight teams from the Winners Bracket will be placed in Losers Bracket 2 for another chance to reach the Grand Final stage.

Losers Bracket Phase 1: Nov. 10-11

The first Losers Bracket phase will consist of the bottom eight teams from each of Group A and B. The phase will feature 10 matches over two days, where the top eight teams will advance to Losers Bracket 2, while the bottom seven teams will move into the Grand Survival stage. The bottom team of Losers Bracket 1 will be eliminated.

Losers Bracket Phase 2: Nov. 12-13

The final Losers Bracket will consist of the bottom eight teams from the Winners Bracket and the top eight teams from Losers Bracket 1, who will similarly battle in 10 matches across two days. Only the top four teams will be granted seats in the Grand Final. The remaining 12 teams will move on to the Grand Survival stage.

Grand Survival: Nov. 14

The Grand Survival stage is the last chance for participating teams to make the final 16 Grand Finals squads that will compete for the PGC 2022 crown. The Grand Survival consists of 19 teams, 12 teams from Losers Bracket 2 and seven teams from the Losers Bracket 1 – with the bottom three teams from Losers Bracket 1 placed in a waiting queue. The Grand Survival will only grant four chances to progress to the Grand Finals. In each match, the team winning the Chicken Dinner will advance, and the remaining 15 teams will be joined by the next team in the line.

Grand Final: Nov. 17-20

Following the completion of the Grand Survival stage, the best of the best in 2022 will finally compete against each other until one team claims the PGC 2022 throne. The Grand Final will consist of twenty matches over the course of four days. Whichever team comes out ranked on top of the standings list will be crowned the new champions of the PUBG Global Championship!