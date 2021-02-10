PUBG Has Released The 10.3 Patch For PC This Week

Krafton has released a brand new update for PUBG this week as the 10.3 Patch has been added to the PC version of the game. The primary focus of this patch is to expand the season a bit with an assortment of new performance upgrades and features. This includes a new Weapon Sound Selection system, because for some reason people wanted specific noises for when they pull the trigger, as well as some lighting improvements for Karakin and new team emotes. We have the short-hand version of the updates below along with a trailer, and you can read the details improvements here.

Weapon Sound Select System: PUBG Players can now select between original and remastered versions of select weapon sounds, including the M249, M416, Kar98k, and SKS. All players have to do is select their preference in the Settings Menu under the Audio tab.

Emote With Your Squad Mates: Certain emotes can now be used together, in sync with teammates. Sync-up your emotes with players within a 15 meter radius of your character. Players can view each emote and the maximum number of players who can sync-up with you at once under Customization, Emotes, on the main menu.

Reputation System Update: Introduced with Update 10.2, the reputation system was implemented to designate whether a player is well-mannered or not towards others. We've updated the system so that if players exit a match in the starting area, prior to boarding the plan, it will not negatively impact reputation (applicable only to normal games and not Ranked).