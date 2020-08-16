PUBG Mobile Adds Anti-Plug-In Measures As Part Of Hacking Crackdown

Tencent Games has released info on their hacking and anti-cheating progression in PUBG Mobile with a new system that goes after plug-ins. The company has been super aggressive against cheaters as of late as they are working to clear out hackers on the game for several months and get gameplay back to some level of fairness for regular players on global servers. This week the company issued the statement below, letting players know of a new anti–plug-in measure that furthers efforts to create a "safe and fair competitive environment" while actively remedying the new exploit.

"PUBG Mobile's official team is dedicated to bringing you a fair gaming environment by punishing players who disturb this environment. On June 27, we received reports of a new kind of hack that could cause a player to disconnect during a match and cause other players to be killed after dropping. This hack seriously disrupted the game. The PUBG Mobile Team immediately looked into the matter, punished the corresponding accounts, and are currently taking steps to put an end to this hack once and for all. We will investigate the developers of this hack as far as the law permits, and we will punish players who used it with a 10-year ban. The PUBG Mobile team will do its utmost to preserve the gaming experience for all players, and as such, we have zero tolerance for hacks and other exploitations from unfairness. We hope everyone will follow the rules and maintain a fair gaming environment."

It's an interesting tactic Tencent has been using to announce how they're addressing the matter ahead of time, as if they're giving their players a chance to know it off before it is fully implemented. We'll see if this changes things for the better or just emboldens others to try new tactics.