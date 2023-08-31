Posted in: 2K Games, Games, NBA 2K, Video Games | Tagged: nba, NBA 2K24

NBA 2K24 Reveals New Details About Changes To MyCAREER

2K Games revealed many of the changes and new additions that will be added to MyCAREER when NBA 2K24 comes out next week.

2K Games revealed more info about what's on the way in NBA 2K24, as we have a better idea about the changes and additions for MyCAREER. The devs dropped a new Courtside Report this morning, revealing an all-new story will be added to the mode, as well as an entirely new city to explore, new sidequests for Street Ball, new affiliation designs, and more. We got the dev notes below along with a quote, as we'll see it all added tot he game on September 8, 2023.

"MyCAREER in NBA 2K24 is streamlined to give greater focus on what matters most – proving yourself on the court," said Erick Boenisch, VP of NBA Development at Visual Concepts. "Meanwhile, players will find themselves transported to a brand-new beachfront location in The City, providing an opportunity to immerse themselves in a vibrant basketball culture and carve out their own unique legacy."

Key Games Feature: MyCAREER introduces a new 'key games' feature, allowing players to play the most important games based on the matchup, rival teams, and milestone achievements.

MyCAREER introduces a new 'key games' feature, allowing players to play the most important games based on the matchup, rival teams, and milestone achievements. New Story : Begin your NBA journey by stepping into the limelight as the most anticipated prospect in the last 20 years. Chase on-court accomplishments such as Rookie of the Year, meet with the NBPA to learn from NBPA Player President CJ McCollum and Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio , and climb from the GOT NEXT Tier to the GOAT Tier.

: Begin your NBA journey by stepping into the limelight as the most anticipated prospect in the last 20 years. Chase on-court accomplishments such as Rookie of the Year, meet with the NBPA to learn from NBPA Player President and Executive Director , and climb from the GOT NEXT Tier to the GOAT Tier. All-New Beachfront Location : Explore the brand-new City on New Gen, offering vibrant and sun-soaked beachfront views during the day and an electrifying and vivid atmosphere as the night falls. Wander through its streets and encounter new buildings, water-front courts, and Affiliations, along with a captivating Kobe Court for a more competitive environment.

: Explore the brand-new City on New Gen, offering vibrant and sun-soaked beachfront views during the day and an electrifying and vivid atmosphere as the night falls. Wander through its streets and encounter new buildings, water-front courts, and Affiliations, along with a captivating Kobe Court for a more competitive environment. Starting 5 : Starting 5 is an online, 1v1, head-to-head mode on New Gen where players can challenge each other as they choose a team and slot their MyPLAYER into the starting lineup alongside some of the NBA's biggest names.

: Starting 5 is an online, 1v1, head-to-head mode on New Gen where players can challenge each other as they choose a team and slot their MyPLAYER into the starting lineup alongside some of the NBA's biggest names. Streetball Side Quest: With three courts throughout The City, the Streetball side quest is an exciting single-player experience for New Gen. Challenge bosses and tough teams in a rowdy and energetic environment featuring an MC, DJ, and lively crowds. Streetball has its own progression system, with the chance to earn a Takeover perk, and offers a unique style of competition.

With three courts throughout The City, the Streetball side quest is an exciting single-player experience for New Gen. Challenge bosses and tough teams in a rowdy and energetic environment featuring an MC, DJ, and lively crowds. Streetball has its own progression system, with the chance to earn a Takeover perk, and offers a unique style of competition. Rep Your Affiliation: This year, two Affiliations, RISE and ELITE, will be pitted against each other. Each Season, members of RISE and ELITE will fight to lift their Affiliation to victory, with the winning side reaping new prizes. REP is back in NBA 2K24 – players start as a humble rookie looking to prove themselves and earn REP by playing in games. Achieve and maintain a coveted spot in the Top 10 to earn a special logo and rewards only available to the ten players with the most REP.

