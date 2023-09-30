Posted in: eSports, Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile, Tencent Games | Tagged: PUBG, PUBG Mobile Global Championship

PUBG Mobile Global Championship Reveals 2023 Plans

The 2023 edition of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship is set to take place this November, as we have a clearer picture of the tournament.

Krafton Inc. revealed their plans for how the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2023 will run, as the event will kick off in November. As you can see from the planning and qualifying phases that have taken place, we already have a clearer picture of how the tournament is going to shape up with the teams involved. But there's still work to be done in Japan, Korea, Latin America, and parts of Europe. We have the rundown of how organizers will be running this year's competition, as the qualifying rounds will take place across November before the event eventually makes its way to Istanbul, Türkiye, this December.

"The 2023 PMGC League will take place in several stages through November, from November 2nd – November 26th. Participating teams will consist of qualifiers from various PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) and PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) regions and special invites. Fans can experience six exciting matches per day, with 48 teams going head-to-head to secure their place in the 2023 PMGC Grand Finals. Only the best of the best will advance to the 2023 PMGC Grand Finals to compete for the PUBG Mobile World Champion title. From December 8th – December 10th, the 14 teams qualifying from the 2023 PMGC League and two special invite teams will take to the stage in Istanbul, Türkiye, for the opportunity to prove themselves the best PUBG Mobile team on the planet."

"It has been a thrilling year for PUBG Mobile Esports, and fans will no doubt be looking to Vampire Esports for another fantastic performance. The team earned their second consecutive PUBG Mobile World Invitational win this year, alongside their victory at the 2023 PUBG Mobile Pro League in Thailand. However, whilst the team has excelled in major events, they fell behind during the 2023 PUBG Mobile Regional Clash between South East Asia and South Asia, finishing in 14th place. The return of the 2023 PMGC will be an opportunity for the Thai team to take center stage once more and enjoy the limelight. This will be no easy feat, as other top talent teams like the Brazilian team Alpha7 Esports and Mongolian team Stalwart Esports will undoubtedly be preparing to take first place."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!