PUBG Mobile Has Officially Launched Payload 2.0

PUBG Corp. and Tencent Games revealed this past week that they have officially launched Payload 2.0 into PUBG Mobile. For those unfamiliar with this, this will be an enhanced version of a specific game variant where players can "Rock and Load" int he middle of a match by getting amazing new equipment and experiencing new improvements. This includes features such as armored vehicles, the Super Weapon Crate, and more surprises to enhance the experience. All of which is totally free in the game with the latest update. We have the full details for you here.

– This new lootable suit can be equipped for a significant reduction to all explosion damage Secret Room and Base – Secret Room randomly refreshes during the battle and contains super weapons. The Base is activated after the start of each match where players can get heavy weaponry and powerful equipments. Players can also revive fallen teammates through Advanced Communication Towers to stay in the battle.