PUBG Mobile Launches Dying Light: The Beast Crossover

PUBG Mobile has launched a new crossover event for players to enjoy on Halloween featuring Dying Light: The Beast Crossover

Krafton and Techland have come together for a special crossover event that launched today, as Dying Light: The Beast has come to PUBG Mobile. Starting today and running all the way until November 21, players will experience a special event in which the horrors of The Beast have emerged onto the battle royale playing field. This crossover includes a brand-new quest, several new airdrops, and an all-new design for the instantly recognizable cast iron frying pan. We have the dev notes below as you can read more about the event in this latest blog post.

PUBG Mobile x Dying Light: The Beast

To enjoy this crossover content, players must first visit the Dying Light Outpost event page and activate the Skillet quest. Then, in Dying Light: The Beast, they'll find the Airdrop Finder car skin waiting in their in-game stash. After completing the Power Gambit main story quest, players can start the Skillet mission, collect the loot, and survive the challenges ahead. They should be cautious, as one of the Baron's lieutenants is hunting them and is expecting airdrops to help his men claim the bounty. As the quest progresses players will explore several locations across Castor Woods, racing to reach the drops before the Baron's forces do. Of course there will be surprises along the way – and some serious rewards waiting at the end.

Those who survive and complete the quest will be rewarded with a collection of PUBG Mobile-themed items. From the franchise's legendary frying pan and a brutal steel bat to the new Marked Man Outfit, every reward comes with gameplay-enhancing bonuses. Equipped with individual Gear Items, players will earn more XP, deliver deadlier headshots, and increase firearm damage. Additionally, by attaching the Battleground Keychain charm to any weapon, players can enhance their combat efficiency and increase the impact of their attacks.

