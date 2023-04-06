PUBG Mobile Launches Golden Moon Event & World Invitational Dates PUBG Mobile has launched a brand new event into the game this week, along with the news of a new esports event this July at Gamers8.

Krafton Inc. and Tencent Games have released info on two new things happening with PUBG Mobile, as a new event drops and an esports event is announced. First off, the company has launched the new Golden Moon event, as they celebrate the holy month of Ramadan. Meanwhile, the company will be taking part in Gamers8 in Saudi Arabia with the new World Invitational, taking place in July. We have details of both for you to check out below.

"Under the dappled glow of the Golden Moon, a new story unfolds involving a family divided, who reunite to fight against a sudden attack from an enemy. In addition to a whole new story, Golden Moon: The Tides brings a new Golden Moon crate, the Moondrop Eterna event, and the Golden Moon Bazaar, which opens today and features multiple events and rewards available inside! With this year's campaign, players will have the opportunity to unlock these exclusive Golden Moon sets – Crescent Princess, Resplendent Prince, and Moondrop Eterna."

"Beginning today, players will now be able to jump into PUBG Mobile to witness the Golden Moon Bazaar's grand opening! This lavish lobby is packed with a series of events, including the Golden Moon Treasure, the Golden Moon Showdown, the Golden Moon Blessing, Popularity Ranking, and the Eid al-Fitr Feast. A variety of exclusive rewards will be available to players and include the Tide Soldier Set, which can be kept permanently.The Golden Moon Bazaar's bountiful benefits will only be accessible until April 30th, so don't miss out! Additionally, available until April 14th is the new Golden Moon crate, filled with various goodies and rewards, including the Crescent Princess set and the Resplendent Prince set, as well as the Golden Prince / Dancing Princess / Golden Trigger set. Players will also be able to take part in the Moondrop Eterna event, which will run until April 26th and include the smooth and sleek Moondrop Eterna ultimate set and new M249 upgradable gun."

"PUBG Mobile has officially announced the third PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI), which will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from July 11 to 16. This tournament is in partnership with Gamers8, the world's largest gaming and esports festival. PMWI is the most heavyweight event in PUBG Mobile Esports outside of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC), as over 24 of the top teams from across the globe will represent on the global stage as they compete for the prize pool of $3,000,000. Commencing in the Summer of 2023, the PMWI will be held between July 11-16. This year's PMWI is running in partnership with Gamers8. Located in Riyadh and the world's largest esports and gaming festival, Gamers8 spans a total of eight weeks from July to September 2023. The festival has a total prize pool of $45,000,000, is played across 11+ titles and 300+ tournaments, and will bring with it performances by global music artists, along with exciting experiences from fan-favorite esports teams."