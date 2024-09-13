Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile | Tagged: Indian Motorcycle, PUBG

PUBG Mobile Launches Motorcycle Collaboration & Shadowy Event

PUBG Mobile has a new update now with the Bloodmoon Awakening event for Halloween, and an Indian Motorcycle collaboration

Article Summary PUBG Mobile releases Version 3.4 featuring a Halloween-themed Bloodmoon Awakening event with vampires and werewolves.

The Bloodmoon Awakening introduces new items, abilities, and areas such as Crimson Castle and Wolf Settlement.

PUBG Mobile partners with Indian Motorcycles, offering players a chance to win a 2025 101 Scout and branded gear.

The Bloodmoon Awakening includes new gameplay mechanics, vehicles, and the challenge of engaging Dracula in his lair.

Krafton has released a new update for PUBG Mobile this week, as Version 3.4 brings about a new Halloween-themed event, as well as a new motorcycle collaboration.The first addition is the new Bloodmoon Awakening event, which will come with its own series of challenges and collectibles as you fight in a battle of vampires and werewolves. Meanwhile, at the same time, the game has a new partnership with Indian Motorcycles, tied to a promotion where one lucky player could win a real Indian Motorcycle 2025 101 Scout, one of the bikes featured in PUBG Mobile. We have details on both below as the content is now live.

PUBG Mobile – Bloodmoon Awakening

Bloodmoon Awakening is a thrilling new themed mode that introduces shapeshifting abilities and plunges players into a world of vampires and werewolves. Players can use the Wolf Salve and Blood Oath Extract items to transform into either strong Wolf Warriors or flying Vampiric Fiends, each with unique abilities. Wolf Warriors can sprint on all fours, boosting teammates with their powerful "Howl," whilst Vampiric Fiends soar through the skies, unleashing devastating Crimson Gas bombs and restoring health through Blood Orbs, which are generated as they eliminate enemies.

Alongside these abilities, two new areas that alternate between day and night are also introduced: Crimson Castle, where players can raid unique areas full of supplies and hide in coffins in the hopes of ambushing enemies, and Wolf Settlement, where players can solve puzzles to win ancestral treasures. Players can also utilize new items such as the Crimson Key, which can be used to open portals into the Crimson Castle, and the Sealed Chest, a portable treasure chest that can be carried even after respawning.

PUBG Mobile – Bloodmoon Awakening also features three new gameplay mechanics: the Blood Clan Treasure Clash, a mid-game objective where surviving teams are divided into groups to compete for a Blood Clan Chest, encounters with Treasure Specters, which players can defeat to win amazing rewards, and finally the chance to challenge Dracula himself in his secret lair. Additionally, players can experience the two new vehicles: The Horse, a new two-seater mount that can power through complicated terrain, jump, swim, and move quietly through the battleground, and the Crimson Energy-infected Bloodfire Warhorse, with a powerful double jump ability.

PUBG Mobile x Indian Motorcycle

The 2025 101 Scout is rooted in history as one of the greatest motorcycles to ever be made. The 2025 101 Scout will be available with the classic Sunset Red paint job. The 2024 FTR R Carbon blends performance and style. The 2024 FTR R Carbon will be available in Carbon. One lucky player in the United States will have the opportunity to win their very own 2025 Indian Motorcycle 101 Scout, valued at $16,999 MSRP, as well as an Indian Motorcycle branded helmet and leather jacket. The giveaway runs through October 10, and the grand prize must be picked up from a local Indian Motorcycle dealership. No cash equivalent will be provided to winners.

