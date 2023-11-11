Posted in: Games, Krafton, Level Infinite, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile | Tagged: PUBG

PUBG Mobile Releases New Snowy 2.9 Update This Week

Snow has come to PUBG Mobile as the latest update to the game changes the landscape and adds a few new events to jump into.

Article Summary Experience PUBG Mobile's winter wonder in the new 2.9 Update, featuring Snowy Village.

Engage in icy battles using Snow Rails, Snowboards, and festive Snowball Blasters.

Encounter Reindeer vehicles and festive maps decorated with holiday cheers and rewards.

Get the Royale Pass Ace and enjoy expanded creative mode updates until January 13, 2024.

Krafton Inc. released a new update this week for PUBG Mobile, as winter comes to the game in the new snow-driver 2.9 Update. Running all the way until January 7, 2024, you can experience the new location as you'll face off in Snowy Village – an entirely new themed area featuring winter-themed ways to traverse and take down enemy players, just in time for the holidays. You'll also be able to experience Metro Royale Chapter 17 later on, while the World of Wonder will receive new objects and improvements, including a Snowy new template. The details can be found below along with a new video, as the update is now live.

"In the Version 2.9 Update, Snowy Village invites PUBG Mobile fans to the ultimate festive showdown! Players can fight in a two-story Ice Sculpture Plaza, and traverse the map in thrilling new ways – from Snow Rails to Snowboards. If the battleground still doesn't seem cold enough, Snowball Blasters with exciting effects will also be available. When shooting these at enemies, they'll turn them into snowmen! They can also be shot at the ground to create snowy cover, or at water to freeze it solid. Other snowmen can also be found in Snowy Village. Players can come across a Lucky Snowman with three Snow Toddlers hidden nearby. After finding a Snow Toddler, it will follow the player like a pet, allowing them to bring it back to the Lucky Snowman. Finding and returning all of them will reward players with a crate! Even more rewards are available in the Version 2.9 update inside Lucky Ice. Players will need to find the most effective way to break through their icy exterior to get to the prize inside."

"As the Frost Festival draws near, Reindeer will begin to spawn on the map! These merry vehicles allow two players to ride together to spread cheer across the battleground. The maps will also be decorated for the season with trees full of presents and stockings filled with supplies. The Version 2.9 Update also brings a variety of gameplay improvements, including new additions to the World of Wonder creative mode with expanded PvE options, new Editor enhancements, and a new Snowy Map Template, as well as Frost Festival objects. Additionally, new 'Catch Me' Gameplay Template updates are being added, along with Skill Management Device improvements, which introduce skills related to transformation gameplay. The new Royale Pass Ace will be available from November 14, 2023, to January 13, 2024. Players can complete RP missions to increase their rank, and receive rewards such as new custom color outfits, snow bike and reindeer finishes, and more."

