Pui Pui Molcar Let's! Molcar Party! Is Coming To Nintendo Switch

Pui Pui Molcar Let’s! Molcar Party! will be coming to the Nintendo Switch this November, as pre-orders are open in Europe and North America.

MGA Entertainment and Nighthawk Interactive have come together to reveal that Pui Pui Molcar Let's! Molcar Party! is up for pre-order on the Nintendo Switch. It feels a little bit odd because the last time we checked, this game already came out back in 2021. But when we checked around, we couldn't find anything except for a couple of trailers saying it was dropping in December 2021 from Bandai Namco. Now here we are, nearly two years later, and Nighthawk is saying it's coming to the Switch in both North America and Europe on November 21, 2023. We'll take them at their word as we have more info on the game below.

"Pui Pui Molcar Let's! Molcar Party! invites players into the charming world of Molcars for a variety of exciting minigames, customizable accessories and adorable Molcar interactions inspired by scenes from the stop-motion series. Players are in for an "un-fur-gettable" experience as they earn plentiful rewards while nurturing friendships with over 40 mischievous Molcars, customizing Moltown, and dressing up in stylish outfits. Pui Pui Molcar Let's! Molcar Party! packs a pocket-sized universe of fun with features.."

Adventurous games: An exciting array of minigames awaits. Players can throw a party, dance and even play cops and robbers. Up to four players can compete with each other.

An exciting array of minigames awaits. Players can throw a party, dance and even play cops and robbers. Up to four players can compete with each other. Making New Friends: As Moltown thrives, more Molcars roll in. With over 40 Molcars to meet, players can forge strong bonds by feeding and petting them. They can also drop a carrot into the mix and witness the commotion that ensues.

As Moltown thrives, more Molcars roll in. With over 40 Molcars to meet, players can forge strong bonds by feeding and petting them. They can also drop a carrot into the mix and witness the commotion that ensues. Dress-Up: A plethora of accessories are available for near-limitless customization. Players can flaunt their guinea-pig fashion sense by mixing and matching from a collection of over 80 accessories, including game-original items that are as unique as a Molcar's personality.

A plethora of accessories are available for near-limitless customization. Players can flaunt their guinea-pig fashion sense by mixing and matching from a collection of over 80 accessories, including game-original items that are as unique as a Molcar's personality. Photo Studio: No Molcar moment will go unnoticed with this delightful feature. Players can capture and customize each scene and share their "paws-itively" adorable snapshots with friends.

