Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Will Launch For Steam On March 23rd

SEGA revealed today that they will be launching Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 on Steam, bringing the game to the platform on March 23rd. The game has already done well for itself on the console version that came out back in December, now the company is looking to give PC players a shot at the action as you'll be able to face off in this hybrid version of the two popular puzzle titles. You can read more about the Steam version below and check out the latest trailer.

Boost your strategy and power your team in Puyo Puyo Tetris 2's newly added Boss Raid mode or in Skill Battle mode with this pack of rare Item Cards–including 3 special cards featuring items from the Sonic the Hedgehog series! Steam players can also look forward to even more game features, additional characters, and other exciting new content to be announced ahead of the game's launch on Steam! Engage in up to 4 player online and local play, including the new online co-op Boss Raid mode that allows you to call upon three of your friends to aid you in your quest to take down fierce CPU-controlled bosses. Select from a large cast of playable characters, both new and returning, including the recently announced additions of Sonic the Hedgehog, Lidelle, Ms. Accord, and The Ocean Prince, with more to come. Navigate a new overworld map in Adventure Mode and follow the all-new story adventure, as the characters traverse the merged worlds to rescue their pals from a dark corruption. Test your might in the robust, RPG-inspired Skill Battle mode where you'll create a team of characters with complementary skills to strategize and create the most powerful trio possible. Work on your puzzle skills in the full-fledged Lessons mode featuring over 150 interactive lessons that helps players learn everything from the basics to the tactics the pros use.