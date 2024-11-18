Posted in: Games, GungHo Online Entertainment, Puzzle & Dragons, Video Games | Tagged: hello kitty, Sanrio

Puzzle & Dragons Launches New Sanrio Characters Event

GungHo Online Entertainment has launched the returning Sanrio Charactes event for Puzzle & Dragons, as Hello Kitty and more come back

GungHo Online Entertainment has brought back some of the familiar faces from Sanrio to Puzzle & Dragons, as players can take part in the returning Sanrio Characters event. Starting today and running through December 1, the game has brought back several characters, such as Hello Kitty and Gudetama, into the game, with a number of activities and collectibles to be had. The event is so massive that we just have the entire list of things you can do pasted below from the developers.

SANRIO CHARACTERS Quest: Head to the Event Quest and check out the SANRIO CHARACTERS Quest where players can receive 1 Magic Stone for each Quest Level cleared. Players can earn 10 Magic Stones for clearing all 10 Quest Levels. P&D Pass subscribers can earn even more Magic Stones! Clear special missions for each Quest Level from select dungeons to earn Quest Rewards, including SANRIO CHARACTERS Egg Machine 2. Some missions will also allow players to exchange certain characters at the Monster Exchange.

Login Stamps: Earn daily login bonuses, including SANRIO CHARACTERS Egg Machine 1, SANRIO CHARACTERS Egg Machine 2, King Diamond Dragon, and more! Players who log in for 10 days of the collab will receive a free ★7+ SANRIO CHARACTERS Egg Machine.

REMDrapurin Descended!: Head to Special Dungeons and check out the REMDrapurin Descended! dungeon! As you play through this dungeon, REMDrapurin and Diamond REMDrapurin will invade randomly at the final battle. Successfully defeating both will guarantee both to drop. Receive Quest Rewards for clearing missions, including one pull from the SANRIO CHARACTERS Egg Machine 1 when clearing REMDrapuring Descended!.

A 3-Player Multiplayer mode of REMDrapurin Descended!. SANRIO CHARACTERS Land!: Head to Special Dungeons and explore the SANRIO CHARACTERS Land dungeon! Using a SANRIO CHARACTERS collab character as your team leader and clearing the dungeon will increase the drop rate up to 100%. Earn various Quest Rewards when clearing missions, including 1x Event Medal – Black for clearing SANRIO CHARACTERS Land!. Earn the 4-PvP Icon, Cinnamoroll for clearing the dungeon for the first time as well. Multiplayer! SANRIO CHARACTERS Land!: A 3-Player Multiplayer mode of SANRIO CHARACTERS Land!.

4-PvP Icon: During this collab, players can purchase the collab-exclusive 4-PvP Icon, My Melody, with Magic Stones. Other 4-PvP Icons will also be available, including Hello Kitty, Pompompurin, Kuromi, and Pochacco.

MP Shop: During this collab, Hello Kitty REMDra will be purchasable at the MP Shop.

Monster Exchange: Certain SANRIO CHARACTERS collab characters, including 70's Hello Kitty, will be available at the Monster Exchange during this limited-time collab. Players can exchange 5x SANRIO CHARACTERS Medal – Rainbow for Hello Mimmy and Hello Kitty's Ribbon. Players can earn SANRIO CHARACTERS Medal – Rainbow through the title challenges: [Pompompurin] Title Challenge!, [Hello Kitty] Title Challenge!, and [Cinnamoroll] Title Challenge! SANRIO CHARACTERS Medals can also be collected as drops from the SANRIO CHARACTERS-Novice and SANRIO CHARACTERS-Expert dungeons.

