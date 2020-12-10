Quantic Dream Becomes Exclusive Publishing Partnership For Dustborn

Some interesting news this week from Quantic Dream as they have become the exclusive publisher for Dustborn. Red Thread Games has been working on the title for some time now out of their studio, and while we haven't heard a ton about the game so far, we were under the assumption that the company would probably end up self-publishing it sometime in 2021. Now we know that Quantic Dream has officially taken the reigns and will responsible for both the physical and digital distribution of the upcoming solo action-adventure game. So far we know the game will be set in a dystopian America with you as an ex-convict on the fringes of society with superhuman powers. You'll have to team up with some friends who also have weird abilities to transport some cargo from one coast to the other. Here are a few quotes from this week's announcement.

"Quantic Dream shares our passion and love for great narratives and interactive storytelling," says Creative Director Ragnar Tørnquist. "It was vitally important for us to only work with someone who truly understood and appreciated our vision for this game, and we couldn't have asked for a better partner to help us bring Dustborn to players around the world." "We are very excited to work with the team at Red Thread Games on this beautiful project. From the very beginning, we were captivated by Dustborn's ambition, its visual and gameplay originality, its colourful characters and the themes it addresses," says Guillaume de Fondaumiere, co-CEO of Quantic Dream. "Our goal as a publisher is to enable Red Thread Games to express their vision in the best way and then share it with as many people as possible. Quantic Dream will provide Red Thread Games with its own technical and editorial resources."