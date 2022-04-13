Queen's Wish 2: The Tormentor Will Release In Q3 2022

Spiderweb Software revealed today that they're planning to launch Queen's Wish 2: The Tormentor sometime in Q3 2022. This game will take you back to the early days of robust PC fantasy titles as you'll be getting an epic adventure with over 50 hours of content for you to play through. You find yourself in a barbarian world where people are attempting to kill you, while your queen has demanded that you tame these savages. What direction will you go in with your party? Only you can decide in this epic tale with numerous storytelling options at your disposal. Enjoy the latest trailer as we wait for more info on a release date.

You are a child of the dread Queen of the mighty empire of Haven. Alas, your life of happy luxury has been stripped from you. The Queen, your mother, is desperately ill, so you have been forced to travel to the savage Rokaj. It is a poor and brutal land of warriors, constantly prone to rebellion. You find yourself in the middle of a vicious power struggle, between your masters back home and the raiders and assassins of the wilderness. A rebellion is brewing. If you can't prove yourself and master the wild Ro, it will be a bloody disaster. Can you take control of your Empire's lands? And what will you do with them once you have it?

Explore a vast nation full of cities, forts, and dungeons. Fight clever, carefully designed turn-based battles. Deal with misbehaving vassals with bribery, diplomacy, or violence. Build new forts and customize them, choosing among upgrades that give your adventurers powerful bonuses. Decide whether to serve the Empire or free its unhappy servants. Be warned, though. Whatever plan you make, the temptations to turn away from it will be cunning and constant.