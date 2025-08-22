Posted in: Apogee Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Quest Master, Skydevilpalm

Quest Master Adds Single-Player Campaign Update

Quest Master has receieved a new major update for the single-player campaign today, as the game continues to be worked on in Early Access

Explore six unique biomes and battle corruption with Lanze, Princess Javelyn, and Shiv.

Create, share, and play custom dungeons with expanded mods via Steam Workshop support.

Features multiplayer co-op and PvP, a revamped Castle Town hub, and deeper NPC interactions.

Apogee Entertainment and developer Skydevilpalm have provided a new major update to Quest Master, giving the game new content for the single-player campaign. Essentially, they made the campaign more robust with a ton of new things to do and beats along the way, as they continue to work on the game in Early Access. You can see the changes in the video above as the update is live.

Quest Master

In the verdant kingdom of Aetheria, beneath its serene landscapes and bountiful prosperity lies a hidden network of Aetherial Veins, mystic channels of magical energy that weave through the earth like the veins of a gigantic, slumbering dragon. These veins energize the Great Barrier, a mystical shield defending the realm from darkness. However, when a vile poison begins to corrupt the veins, monsters assail the kingdom, and the Great Barrier's weakening sends a shadow of fear across the land. Step into the boots of Lanze, a fledgling Quest Master tasked with engineering intricate dungeons to protect his kingdom. In your journeys, ally with the Princess Javelyn and Shiv, the Rabbit Thief, to embark on a journey across six unique biomes to battle the corruption that threatens to infect the veins beneath their homeland.

A Fleshed-Out Dungeon Maker: Dozens of different parts that can be combined to create new mechanics and complex puzzles

Dozens of different parts that can be combined to create new mechanics and complex puzzles It's Dangerous to Go Alone: Multiplayer modes for up to three players concurrently, including co-op and PvP

Multiplayer modes for up to three players concurrently, including co-op and PvP Sharing is Caring: The ability to upload and share dungeons with other players through Steam Workshop. Players can download custom dungeons, rate them, and more. Browse through player-crafted mods like custom pets, items, enemies, and themes created using Quest Master's rich level-editor capabilities.

The ability to upload and share dungeons with other players through Steam Workshop. Players can download custom dungeons, rate them, and more. Browse through player-crafted mods like custom pets, items, enemies, and themes created using Quest Master's rich level-editor capabilities. Many Ways to Build and Play: From the shocking Thundervolt Bastion to the frosty Coldfang Grotto, there are seven different elemental dungeon themes to mix and match with distinct mechanics, traps, and monsters

From the shocking Thundervolt Bastion to the frosty Coldfang Grotto, there are seven different elemental dungeon themes to mix and match with distinct mechanics, traps, and monsters The Bustling Hub: A reimagined Castle Town presents a thoughtfully designed hub filled with evolving NPCs, side quests, and hidden surprises. Characters like Lanze, Javelyn, and Shiv are each brought to life with distinct personalities and goals that connect directly to the player's journey.

A reimagined Castle Town presents a thoughtfully designed hub filled with evolving NPCs, side quests, and hidden surprises. Characters like Lanze, Javelyn, and Shiv are each brought to life with distinct personalities and goals that connect directly to the player's journey. A Dark Mirror: A villain whose motivations are just as thought-provoking as they are dangerous, someone who will challenge not only the players' skills, but their beliefs

