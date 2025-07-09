Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gylee Games, Ra Ra Boom

Ra Ra Boom Confirmed For Mid-August Steam Release

After being worked on for the past few years, Ra Ra Boom finally has a release date, as it arrives on PC via Steam next month

Article Summary Ra Ra Boom launches on Steam mid-August, bringing four-player co-op action to PC gamers.

Battle rogue AI as a squad of ninja cheerleaders in a vibrant, hand-drawn comic-inspired world.

Switch between melee and ranged combat, mastering unique combos and special moves for each character.

Experience a fully voiced narrative adventure across nine diverse levels with deep customization options.

Indie game developer and publisher Gylee Games has revealed the official release date for Ra Ra Boom, as it arrives next month. We've had an eye on this game since it was announced in early 2023, as the game offers up four-player co-op action where you'll get to take down AI in a world overrun by it. (Which feels like an allegory for modern days.) Now we'll finally see the final version of the game as its set to be released on Steam on August 12, 2025. Until then, enjoy the latest trailer here, while you can also play a demo of the game on Steam right now.

Ra Ra Boom

Gear up for four-player co-op action with a modern twist! Ra Ra BOOM rockets you to a future Earth overrun by rogue AI. Battle waves of enemies and upgrade your ninja cheerleader's skills as you beat 'em up, shoot 'em up, and smash through the chaos! Even ninja space cheerleaders know you don't bring a pom pom to a boss fight. Whether you're cracking skulls with close combat or blasting bots from across the screen, Ra Ra BOOM has your back. Play it like a classic side-scroller, treat it like a shooter, or mix it up for combos so smooth, even evil AI can't keep up. The only wrong way to fight is not bringing your A-game—because these overlords don't mess around.

Who needs perfect grades when rogue AI is trashing Earth? The planet's in pieces, robots are running wild, and only four ninja space cheerleaders have the moves to save it. Silly when it can be, heartfelt when it needs to be, Ra Ra BOOM delivers a beat 'em up with a story that hits harder than your math final. Why settle for chaos when you can dominate with precision? Ra Ra BOOM's combat lanes make every fight smarter and slicker. Dodge fire like a pro, pick your targets with ninja-like accuracy, and decide where to strike for maximum impact. Aris, Saida, Ren, and Vee are more than just pom poms and sass—collect Scrap from beaten baddies to mold them into your perfect killer cheer squad. Customize your squad to fit your playstyle, because the fate of the world—and your team's vibe—is in your hands. NBD.

Four-Player co-op chaos – Team up locally with friends and family for a throwback experience.

– Team up locally with friends and family for a throwback experience. Beat 'em up meets shoot 'em up – Switch between melee and ranged combat instantly. Chain combos and special moves for maximum impact.

– Switch between melee and ranged combat instantly. Chain combos and special moves for maximum impact. A narrative adventure – Fully voiced story with an original soundtrack.

– Fully voiced story with an original soundtrack. Lane-based fighting – Master movement and on-the-fly strategy in every battle as you dodge and target across multiple lanes.

– Master movement and on-the-fly strategy in every battle as you dodge and target across multiple lanes. Choose from four unique characters – Pick the playstyle that suits you with each character offering a fresh way to play.

– Pick the playstyle that suits you with each character offering a fresh way to play. Upgrade to the ultimate hero – Choose your skills to match your playstyle.

Choose your skills to match your playstyle. Play nine unique levels – From swamps and sewers to sprawling amusements parks .

– From swamps and sewers to sprawling amusements parks Stylish, Hand-Drawn Art – A vibrant comic/anime-inspired world.

