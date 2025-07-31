Posted in: Games, Gamescom, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: RAEV: Kingdom on the Distant Shores, Ravine Games, V Publishing

RAEV: Kingdom On The Distant Shores Will Debut at Gamescom 2025

Gamescom will have another game make its debut at the event, as RAEV: Kingdom On The Distant Shores will have a playable demo

Article Summary RAEV: Kingdom On The Distant Shores debuts with a playable demo at Gamescom 2025 in Germany.

City-building meets RPG as players shape a vibrant kingdom inspired by classic Ghibli aesthetics.

Design cities, manage resources, and expand your influence across Nytland with no grid restrictions.

Meet unique Raevin characters and craft your empire’s destiny through strategic choices and diplomacy.

Indie game developer Ravine Games and publisher V Publishing have revealed that their next game, RAEV: Kingdom on the Distant Shores, will debut at Gamescom 2025. If you haven't seen the game before, this is a fantasy city-builder mixed with RPG elements, as you will arrive in a Ghibli-inspired kingdom andhelp raise it to a more prominent status. Build out your home, then expand your kingdom across the lands, while making tough decisions of what your legacy and the prosperity of everyone under your banner will be. Enjoy the original trailer here as the game will have a demo to play in German from August 20-24.

RAEV: Kingdom on the Distant Shores

Welcome to the world of Nytland, your new home, my Liege! Design intricate cityscapes across diverse biomes, tackle logistical challenges, and make choices that will define the fate of your people. There are plenty of elements to build with, from towering castles to quaint hamlets. Go beyond the walls of your first settlement, across multiple regions, building many villages and growing them all into bustling cities, to create a vast trade network that spans the continent. Conquer the surrounding land to expand your area of influence. Your vision will shape an empire that stands the test of time.

Your Kingdom, Your Empire: Design intricate cityscapes across your entire kingdom, from populous cities to the most remote villages. Make choices that will define the fate of your Raevins, and build numerous cities across your kingdom for them to call home.

Balance resource management, trade, diplomacy, and set up defenses to ensure your kingdom thrives in the face of ever-growing challenges.

Whether gathering resources or leading expeditions, each Raevin has a unique personality and skill, playing a crucial role in building your empire. Their destinies are yours to shape.

Build without grid restrictions, placing structures and roads exactly where you want, allowing for limitless creativity. From towering castles to serene gardens and bustling trade hubs, shape a world that stands the test of time.

