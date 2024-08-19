Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Plarium, Raid: Shadow Legends | Tagged: loki, Norse, Oden, thor

Raid: Shadow Legends Adds Norse Gods For New Event

Raid: Shadow Legends is bring in Norse gods like Loki and Thor to the game, as the Asgard Divide special event arrives Wednesday

Article Summary New Norse-themed event, Asgard Divide, launches in Raid: Shadow Legends on August 21 with legendary gods.

Play as Thor to thwart Loki's plan and unlock Odin as RAID's first-ever dungeon boss during the event.

Loki available through a loyalty program, Thor via a Mixed Fusion Event, and Freyja and Odin via Shards.

Event runs until October 24, offering a new storyline, dungeon, and Norse-inspired gear set.

Mobile developer and publisher Plarium has announced a new Norse-themes addition to Raid: Shadow Legends, as the Asgard Divide special event launches this week. The event kicks off this Wednesday, August 21, and will run all the way until October 24, as you will be able to obtain several gods as part of your lineup, including Loki The Deceiver, Thor Faehammer, Odin Faefather, and Freya Fateweaver as Legendary Champions. This is a massive lore-heavy new event with a new storyline, a new dungeon, and a series of live-ops that will all paint a broader picture of what's to come for the game down the road. We have more details of the event for you below.

Raid: Shadow Legends – Asgard Divide

Asgard Divide chronicles the conflict between Loki and the rest of the Norse gods as he looks to free the realm of Teleria from the gods' meddling. Loki intends to unfreeze the Waters of Life by awakening the Fire Knight, ultimately forcing a power struggle that would bring about their own destruction. At the command of Odin, players assume control of Thor as he sets off on his quest to stop Loki from freeing the Fire Knight, while Freyja and Odin devise how to thwart his plan.

All Champions can be obtained through different approaches during the Asgard Divide event. Loki can be acquired through a 14-day loyalty program where players log into RAID: Shadow Legends for seven different days during the special event and permanently receive this Legendary Champion. Thor is available during a Mixed Fusion Event from September 6 through the 20th. Freyja and Odin can be obtained via Shards at any point during the Asgard Divide campaign. Odin is also Plarium's first-ever Champion to serve as a dungeon boss. The limited-time dungeon will be open for the duration of the Asgard Divide special event for players to farm gear, including a new, unique set inspired by our Norse champions.

