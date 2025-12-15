Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Raiders of Blackvei, Wombo Games

Raiders of Blackveil Drops Launch Trailer For Early Access

Check out the latest trailer for Raiders of Blackveil, as the top-down multiplayer roguelite arrives in Early Access today

Article Summary Raiders of Blackveil launches in Early Access, blending ARPG, roguelite, and MOBA-inspired action.

Team up in 1-3 player co-op raids to infiltrate a dystopian factory for loot and chaos.

Pick from a diverse set of animal heroes with unique abilities and customizable perks.

Strategize with 300+ perks and classes to build powerful team synergies and survive extraction.

Indie game developer and publisher Wombo Games released a brand-new trailer for the game Raiders of Blackveil as it arrives in Early Access today. If you have yet to see this game, this is a top-down multiplayer roguelite that has mixed together elements of ARPG and MOBA-style characters, as well as various extraction mechanics, to make for an epic battle system. You'll play as a member of a 1-3 player team set on raiding a favtory for loot and to cause as much destruction as possible. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the EA version is available on Steam right now.

Raiders of Blackveil

Set in a dystopian industrial fantasy world, Raiders of Blackveil follows a rebellion of oppressed animals rising up against the human-run megacorporation Blackveil. The game blends MOBA-inspired champions, deep RPG loot, and PvE extraction mechanics to deliver a strategic, high-stakes co-op experience where players and their friends infiltrate hostile zones, wreak havoc, gather as much gear as they can carry, and fight to escape alive. Every raid becomes a high-stakes mission shaped by the champion you choose, the builds you draft, and the loot you secure along the way:

Choose Your Champion: Select from a roster of MOBA-inspired heroes, each with unique abilities, personalities, and combat roles across Tank, Damage Dealer, and Support archetypes. Every champion changes your team composition and approach to each raid.

Master the Draft: Build your strategy through a drafting system featuring 300+ perks across 8 classic fantasy classes; Mage, Assassin, Priest, Guardian, Monk, Druid, Warrior, and Warlock. Mix, stack, and experiment to create powerful synergies and tailor your playstyle.

Hunt for Loot: Track down rare items, currencies, gadgets, trinkets, and gear to strengthen your build and fuel the rebellion's efforts. Every piece of loot meaningfully impacts your effectiveness in battle and your chances of making it out alive.

