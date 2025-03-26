Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Digital Vortex Entertainment, RailGods of Hysterra, Troglobytes Games

RailGods Of Hysterra Has Confirmed Early Access Release Date

After months of being teased by the team, RailGods Of Hysterra now has a release date for Early Access, taking place in late April

Article Summary RailGods Of Hysterra hits Early Access on April 23, offering players a unique blend of horror and survival.

Navigate a world shaped by Lovecraftian nightmares, piloting sentient locomotives against daunting foes.

Team up online with friends to scavenge, craft, and combat, building your fortress on rails.

Unlock dark arts and powerful skills to strengthen your RailGod, taking on cosmic threats together.

Indie game developer Troglobytes Games and publisher Digital Vortex Entertainment confirmed the Early Access release date for RailGods of Hysterra. The team confirmed the game will drop on April 23, providing players with a pretty decent build of the game to play, but not the final version, as they continue to work on it. Along with the news comes a new trailer, which we have for you here.

RailGods of Hysterra

In RailGods of Hysterra, the world has been devastated by the arrival of the Great Old Ones –cosmic beings of unimaginable power. As a Dreamer, awoken from the Dreamlands and inseparably bound to your RailGod, you must survive in a reality twisted by madness. Shuttle between the last outposts while exploring gloomy, mysterious landscapes haunted by sinister cultists and nightmarish creatures inspired by Lovecraft's narrative universe.

Born from forbidden rituals and unholy magic, your RailGod is no mere machine but a sentient locomotive, pulsing with eldritch life. It craves the flesh of your enemies, demanding their sacrifice as fuel for its relentless journey. This colossal fortress on wheels is not just your stronghold – it's your most terrifying weapon against the unspeakable horrors of Hysterra. Upgrade its Carriages with sinister innovations, and as your bond deepens, you'll unlock the power to battle the titans and witness the downfall of the Great Old Ones.

Play solo or team up with up to four friends in online co-op, working together to scavenge for supplies, craft tools and weapons, and build your ultimate fortress on rails. Expand and share your knowledge of dark arts and forgotten magic rituals, unlocking powerful GodKeeper skills as you plan your journey along the Endless Railways, face new threats together, and combine your strengths to evolve your RailGod into a force capable of challenging the Great Old Ones themselves.

