Railgrade Set To Release On PC & Switch In Late September

Epic Games has revealed the official release date for their upcoming train title Railgrade, which is coming to Nintendo Switch and PC. This is a somewhat futuristic management simulator game in which you'll be in charge of several railways, and you'll need to design systems to get supplies and other necessary items from one point to another. While the setting may be on another planet, the mechanics are familiar if you've played any title in which you need to build rail systems and guide precious cargo around. The game will release on September 29th, but until then, enjoy the trailer and more info from the devs.

Construct intricate railway networks and use the power of trains to connect vital industries with the resources they require. Manage inputs and outputs to optimise production, and create efficient supply chains using multi-level tracks and a variety of unique engine types. Combine strategic decision-making with creative construction in order to rebuild a thriving industrial colony. Succeed, and you might just impress your corporate overlords enough to be allowed back home to earth. Use effortless construction tools to instantly build and manage a busy railway network packed by trains.

Create efficient supply chains by connecting industrial sources and placing dozens of busy trains on the map.

Customise your trains using different engines and freight types, with hundreds of unique engine and cargo combinations.

Optimise your train set-up and place tracks strategically to navigate challenging environmental terrain and create the most effective delivery route possible.

Control the flow of resource production through careful management of inputs and outputs. Watch out for bottlenecks to keep trains and their precious cargo moving.

Invest in the growth of your cities, or use zeppelins to export goods for extra profit.

Admire your fleet of trains with Railgrade's cinematic view mode.

Help restore prosperity to an industrial colony across a single player campaign with over 50 missions.

Spend tokens awarded by each mission and use them to unlock new industries, upgrades and options.

Challenge yourself in bonus side missions. Explore arid deserts in search of oil supplies, or develop a rocket launch program.

Show off your most impressive railway setups with a photo mode that includes a variety of filters and visual options.