Railway Empire 2 Announces Industrial Wonders DLC

Railway Empire 2 is expanding once again, as the next DLC arrives later this month, bringing new Industrial Wonders to the world

Article Summary Railway Empire 2 unveils the Industrial Wonders DLC, launching June and exploring the industrial revolution.

Three fully-voiced scenarios take players through Germany, France, and the United States from 1869 to 1910.

Experience new high-res maps, complex production chains, and iconic locomotives like Big Boy and Heavy Mikado.

Enjoy over 15 new themed music tracks, enhancing immersion in the era’s rail expansion and industrial growth.

Developer Gaming Minds Studios and publisher Kalypso Media have revealed the next DLC coming to Railway Empire 2 with the unveiling of Industrial Wonders. The new content will take you through Europe's industrial revolution, as you'll see trains pop up in new places such as Germany and France, as well as in the United States as they expand westward, complete with new trains and innovations. We have the finer details below as the DLC will launch on June 24 for PC and consoles.

Railway Empire 2 – Industrial Wonders

Industrial Wonders transports players to Germany, France, and the United States in three fully-voiced comprehensive scenarios "Industrial Miracle" (1869), "La Dame de Fer" (1880) and "Concrete Giant" (1910) as railroad companies flourish at the creation of ingenuity. Establish industrial facilities and forge effective railway links to ignite local prosperity and make the construction of monumental engineering marvels possible. Journey across three high-resolution maps in the Ruhr Valley, Île-de-France, and the Hoover Dam area in three authentic powerhouse locomotives, including the iconic "Big Boy" and "Heavy Mikado," ready to haul the heaviest loads and conquer the most challenging terrain. Traverse each historically significant region and achieve entrepreneurial greatness while listening to more than 15 new themed music tracks and jingles to be transported directly into the conductor's seat of the era. Heavy Duty: Utilize three authentic locomotives, including the iconic "Big Boy" and "Heavy Mikado."

Utilize three including the iconic "Big Boy" and "Heavy Mikado." Full Steam Ahead: The DLC introduces three comprehensive, fully voiced scenarios, "Industrial Miracle" (starting 1869), "La Dame de Fer" (starting 1880) and "Concrete Giant" (starting 1910).

The DLC introduces three comprehensive, fully voiced scenarios, (starting 1869), (starting 1880) (starting 1910). Shaping the Future: Prepare for the challenges of three new high-resolution maps of the Ruhr Area, Île-de-France, and the Lower Colorado Basin.

Prepare for the challenges of three new high-resolution maps of the Ruhr Area, Île-de-France, and the Lower Colorado Basin. Ramp up Production: Become the master of industry with a more complex production system: Establish your own production sites and switch production goods for select rural businesses, while your factories have a greater variety in input and output goods.

Become the master of industry with a more complex production system: Establish your own production sites and switch production goods for select rural businesses, while your factories have a greater variety in input and output goods. Heavy Tunes: More than 15 new themed music tracks and jingles to get you in the mood for the new environment and locomotives.

