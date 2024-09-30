Posted in: Games, Kalypso Media, Video Games | Tagged: Gaming Minds Studios, Railway Empire 2

Railway Empire 2 Announces New India DLC Arriving Soon

Railway Empire 2 heads East with its next DLC content, as it explores the country of India and the progression of the railway system

Article Summary Railway Empire 2 explores India's railway history in new DLC releasing October 15, 2024.

Operate historic Indian locomotives like the "Fairy Queen" and BNR class N across vast landscapes.

DLC features three voiced scenarios, new regional products, and an expansive Indian map.

Enjoy 20 new themed music tracks as you expand rail networks in bustling cities and rural areas.

Gaming Minds Studios and Kalypso Media have revealed the latest DLC coming to Railway Empire 2 as they head East into Asia for the new India DLC. The DLC will cover a number of strides and additions from the region as it came into its own with transportation. The DLC will have you operating a small number of hubs across sprawling plains and bustling megacities and turn the region into its own network of connections with some iconic trains along the way. We have further details from the team below, as the content will drop on October 15, 2024.

Railway Empire 2 – India

Tycoons will begin by taking on a role within the East India Company during its peak of power and influence in India before skipping ahead a few decades – when the Crown will begin developing its infrastructure and taking over the East India Company's monopoly. Railway Empire 2 – India will deliver a wide variety of cargo, with four new authentic Indian locomotives, including the "Fairy Queen" and the BNR class N, plus an additional five imported and reimagined locomotives. Three fully voiced comprehensive scenarios and a sprawling new India map will transport players to the vastness of the Indian countryside with 16 new regional products to deliver, including Chicken, Granite, Luxurious Jewelry, and much more! All this can be enjoyed while listening to the 20 new themed musical tracks and jingles accompanying your journey.

A New Look : Railway Empire 2 – India takes players into the vast Indian subcontinent, filled to the brim with exotic and colorful treasures and buzzing mega-cities that wait to be explored

: Railway Empire 2 – India takes players into the vast Indian subcontinent, filled to the brim with exotic and colorful treasures and buzzing mega-cities that wait to be explored Steaming Goodness: Utilize four new authentic Indian locomotives such as the "Fairy Queen" and the BNR class N, plus five imported locomotives that are reimagined to fit the new region.

Utilize four new authentic Indian locomotives such as the "Fairy Queen" and the BNR class N, plus five imported locomotives that are reimagined to fit the new region. Bangalore, Calcutta , and Bombay: The DLC introduces three comprehensive, fully voiced scenarios: "Foreign Regency" (starting 1840), "Karmic Justice" (starting 1854), and "Colours of India" (starting 1865).

1865). Explore & Expand: Plough through the vastness of the Indian countryside with the regional map of India, which is playable as one huge map and four detailed map sections.

Plough through the vastness of the Indian countryside with the regional map of India, which is playable as one huge map and four detailed map sections. Treasures of India: Transport 16 new regional products from Raw Silk and traditional Naan bread to spiced Chai tea. Some versatile locations will also now allow you to swap between two possible productions, allowing you to further shape how the Indian economy develops.

Transport 16 new regional products from Raw Silk and traditional Naan bread to spiced Chai tea. Some versatile locations will also now allow you to swap between two possible productions, allowing you to further shape how the Indian economy develops. Sitars & Strings: 20 new themed music tracks and jingles to get you in the mood for the new setting.

